Polk County announces second round in CARES Act application process

After distributing over $1,328,600 of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds in recent weeks, the Polk County Commission is again seeking applicants for grants.
While the first round of grants focused on local governmental bodies, like cities, towns, villages and special districts, the commission opened the application process for a second round of funding to both local government and nonprofit entities on Monday, Aug. 10, according to a news release.
Applications, which are available online at polkcountymo.gov/county-commissioners, are due by Wednesday, Aug. 26.
There is around $2,443,023 remaining to distribute of the county’s total $3,771,719 CARES Act funds received in May.
The release said grants for the second round of applications can cover expenses or costs incurred from Sunday, March 1, through Friday, July 31, as well as future expenses or costs. Applicants may submit applications for one or both funding approaches.
All requests must meet CARES Act requirements and guidance from the United States Department of the Treasury, the release said.
For requests for reimbursement of costs already incurred, applicants must submit “sufficient supporting documentation, such as invoices, receipts and proof of payment with the application,” the release said.
Those requesting grants for future expenses will need to include “sufficient supporting documentation in support of the request,” the release said. If this type of grant is approved, the applicant will be required to submit additional supporting documentation in the future.
According to previous coverage, entities cannot use the funds for previously budgeted items.
“The county will then review and evaluate the applications for completeness, including supporting documentation, compliance with the CARES Act requirements and treasury guidance, and anticipates making award decisions,” the release said.
The release said award recipients will be required to enter into written agreements with the county before funds are disbursed.
Depending upon the number of applications received and amount of funds awarded in the first round of funding, the county anticipates potential additional rounds of funding.
Polk County’s recent grants covered local government agencies’ COVID-19-related expenses through May 31.
To learn more about CARES Act funding, visit the U.S. Treasury website at home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares.
Questions regarding the application process may be directed to polkcomocaresact@gmail.com or Paula Shepard at 399-7926. Find more information on the county’s process of distributing CARES Act funds in a future issue of the BH-FP.
