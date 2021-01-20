Primed for production

“A rising tide lifts all boats.”
It’s a quote Bolivar mayor Christopher Warwick said he had in mind Friday, Jan. 15, as he toured the Missouri Prime Beef Packers plant set to begin production in early February.
The 110,000-square-foot renovated facility on Rt. H north of Pleasant Hope is set to employ up to 250 people when it opens in early-to-mid-February, according to Polk County Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle.
“The amount of hiring they’re planning to do, between Bolivar and Pleasant Hope, that’s houses that are going to need to be built. That’s people moving here, whether they’re coming to Bolivar, Pleasant Hope or Morrisville. This is lifting us all up,” Warwick said.
Friday’s ribbon cutting at the plant gave local, state and even national officials a chance to get an inside look at the changes made and how it plans to process livestock.
According to a press release from the EDA, the facility is continuing to undergo “extensive upgrades and modifications to accommodate both fed and non-fed beef cattle.”
When it’s finished, the plant will have the capacity to process 500 head per day and will custom process cattle for a variety of niche programs, as well, the release stated.
Those programs emphasize a connection between the consumer and the producer, co-owner Stacy Davies said in the release.
“People want to know where their food comes from, and this smaller plant will provide branded beef programs an opportunity to increase their market share,” Davies added.
The facility is the ideal size of a processing plant for producing a quality beef product, director of operations Mike Schmeling said in the release.
“We are not a big plant that is solely focused on the number of head processed per hour,” he said. “We are flexible. We can respond to market changes, consumer demands or other unexpected factors like COVID-19 as well as, if not better than, anyone in the industry.”
In a speech delivered at the event, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recalled early discussions with the owners about the plant.
“I told them, ‘One thing you’ll find out is people here know how to work,’” he said. “‘They’re honest good people, and all they want to be is treated fairly and have a good job. If you will meet that demand, they will meet your demand.’”
The governor also brought jokes.
“You all thought I came up here to be part of this. I really came home last night so I could feed my cows,” he said.
Then, he gave the laughing audience time to collect itself.
“No, not really at all. I couldn’t be more proud of what’s going on and why we’re all here today in Pleasant Hope, in Polk County and in southwest Missouri.”
And, the governor wasn’t the only southwest Missourian present.
In addition to local officials, like Noggle, Linda Bunch with the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, Polk County’s commissioners, collector and assessor, State Rep. Mike Stephens, State Sen. Sandy Crawford and U.S. Rep. Billy Long also attended, signing their names on a black apron emblazoned with the Missouri Prime logo. State agriculture director Chris Chinn and a representative from the Missouri Economic Development Council were also present, along with State Rep. Dan Shaul.
During his speech, Pleasant Hope public works and emergency management director Rick Davis said those key officials and the plant's employees and management are unified in their goal of economic development and job creation.
“I want to thank everyone,” he said. “This was all teamwork. We’re all one big family.”
The family is continuing to grow, Missouri Prime culture and marketing manager Dallen Davies said.
There are about 100 jobs left to fill at the plant, he said.
For more information on employment, visit missouriprimebeef.com or call 462-6727.
Building a brand
According to a news release from Missouri Prime Beef Packers, the plant has partnered with Missouri farmers and ranchers to offer an exclusive brand — Show Me Beef.
Show Me Beef is “born, raised, finished and harvested in the state of Missouri,” the release states.
“Its unique local focus enables Missouri beef producers the opportunity to supply beef to Missouri retail and foodservice establishments,” Dallen Davies said in the release. “Show Me
Beef production standards ensure the highest culinary quality and is certified to meet the standards of the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program.”
The Missouri Grown program is a state program that curates and promotes agricultural products grown in Missouri, the release stated.
For more information about Show Me Beef, go to showmebeefmo.com.
“Not only will it be outstanding beef, but this keeps Missouri dollars in Missouri and gives you the opportunity to support sustainable agriculture and our local communities,” Dallen Davies said in the release.
