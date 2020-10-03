Ready for renovation

In a decades old, undated black and white photo, old cars sit out front of old buildings on the north side of Bolivar’s square.
The buildings there show exposed brick and feature big windows and iconic architecture.
It’s that type of natural, historic beauty Bolivar attorney Pat Douglas said he wants to see on the square again.
Douglas acquired the space occupied by Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Home Health Office on the north side of the square last summer as part of a trade in which the hospital moved some services into law firm Douglas, Haun & Heidemann’s former home at 111 W. Broadway St.
DHH renovated and relocated into the historic First National Bank building on the square last year, and Douglas is now starting his next project — renovating and restoring the former CMH buildings.
Douglas said he estimated the space was built between the 1880s and 1890s.
First things first, the tile facade covering the exterior came down last month, revealing bricks and windows.
“It’s got a coolness to it,” he said.
The eventual goal for the space is to house a retail business downstairs with potential lofts upstairs, he said.
The ultimate scope of the project, though, will depend on whether it can earn a place on the register of historic places.
Placement means access to tax credits, Douglas said, but also some limitations on what changes can be made to the structure.
Douglas would know. His project to restore the First National Bank building netted placement on the register but also came with rules.
“It makes a bigger project more feasible but there are strings attached,” he said. “They want it to be historically accurate.”
For now, it’s enough to peel back the layers, he said.
Douglas said he’s requested an eligibility assessment to determine whether it could find a place on the register.
While he said the First National Bank building was “a shoo-in,” the facade covering the building had its odds around 50/50, he said.
“Once we got it off, we were told it’s better than we thought,” he said.
Seeing it restored is meaningful, he said. He said he hopes it’s brought attention to the square from a community that really cares about its downtown.
“My whole career and my family’s career have been spent working on the square,” he said. “So, to me, this is a big deal.”
