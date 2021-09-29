The construction of a new Bolivar business, originally intended to begin in December 2020, is now in the works.
Local developer DCBC, LLC, is at the helm, bringing a truck stop to the long-vacant University Plaza property — formerly known as Simon Square.
The project, property manager Stephanie Shade said, has been plagued with engineering changes, plat finalization delays and a traffic study that was awaiting completion.
Now, though, construction is moving forward.
Shade said this project has been 8 years in the making, the company going through different options on which fuel centers would be best for Bolivar.
“We spent some of our own money and got an independent fuel study done,” Shade added, “and had two people interested in putting a fuel center here.”
Finally, the family-owned and operated company landed on Break Time.
“We felt like Break Time was a great fit,” she said.
The MFA Oil-operated convenience store chain has over 70 locations across Missouri and Arkansas, according to the company’s website.
Shade said some of those locations include Warrensburg, Sedalia and Moberly — towns “similar to Bolivar in size” where the store has been doing well.
Base Construction got the bid for the Break Time project, she added, and the company “will start construction soon.”
According to previous coverage, Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle said DCBC was working to secure contracts with a quick service restaurant, as well. Some other businesses might be in the works, too, but there are some prior stages to be completed first, according to Shade.
Shade said that once the infrastructure is built and the costs have been finalized, “we will begin soliciting (other businesses) harder.”
The Break Time truck stop will be on an around 40-acre parcel in the southeast quadrant of the Mo. 13 and Aldrich Road intersection, according to previous coverage.
Mike Cribbs, vice president of DCBC, previously estimated labor to take around six to eight months to complete.
“We are also working on finalizing the design and extension of Durango Drive,” Shade added.
This extension would involve connecting a residential development to Aldrich Road.
Where it all started
In a special session on Sept. 1, 2020, Bolivar’s board of aldermen approved an economic incentive contract with DCBC, LLC for the truck stop construction project, with a 7-0-1 vote, according to previous coverage.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith voted in favor of the contract, while alderman Thane Kifer abstained.
