The 80th annual Southwest Electric Cooperative members meeting Saturday, Sept. 21, in Mabee Chapel on the campus of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar drew around 2,000 attendees, according to a SWEC Cooperative news release.
Among that number were 1,109 registered members, the release noted.
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the cooperative, a video reflecting on the past 80 years of service was shown, the release said.
During his report, CEO/General Manager James Ashworth announced the cooperative “should be able to hold rates stable,” the release said, adding he anticipates no rate increase will be needed in 2020.
Ashworth also informed the membership the cooperative will pay back more than $2.2 million toward the year 1997 patronage retirement, the release said. Members who had service with the cooperative in 1997 should receive their capital credit check in mid-December of this year.
Ashworth also recognized the late Dennis Barnes and Robert Arntz, who died during the past year due to cancer. Barnes served as a lineman for nearly 29 years. Arntz served as a director for five years.
During the meeting, cooperative members Daniel Mauss of Camden County was elected to serve a one-year term, the release said. Ed Dority of Benton County, Lowell Hill of Dallas County and Chris Jewell of Greene County were each elected by the members to serve three-year terms on the cooperative’s board of directors.
Refreshments, including cinnamon rolls, doughnuts and drinks were served, the release added.
More than 60 prizes were given to registered members in attendance at the meeting, the release also noted.
“Businesses and contractors provided the majority of the prizes as a show of appreciation for the cooperative’s business,” the release said.
In addition, four special drawings for new bicycles were held for kids 12 and under.
“The board of directors, staff and employees of Southwest Electric Cooperative would like to thank every member who demonstrated their support by attending this year’s meeting and look forward to seeing you again at the 81st Annual Meeting in 2020,” SWEC concluded in the release.
