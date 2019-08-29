Tyten, Tyler and DaKotah Lear, owners of Elite Gun Jewelry & Pawn and Bolivar Auto Sales & Detailing, present Polk County Deputy Michael Smith and Bolivar Police Officer Riley Ankrom with a $2,000 donation checked for Bolivar’s Shop with a Cop program.
The businesses raised the funds at their second annual car show held Saturday, May 4.
Last year, 213 Polk County kids went shopping for gifts for themselves and family members with officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Bolivar PD, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Hope PD, Fair Play PD, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, as well as Missouri Division of State Parks and Polk County Dispatch.
