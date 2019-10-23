An evening of food, fun, shopping and a live auction is on the menu for the upcoming Taste of Bolivar from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bolivar High School.
According to a Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce news release, the annual event will feature food from area restaurants, and guests “can expect a wide variety of food options for a robust meal.”
“Bolivar food vendors have really stepped it up this year,” chamber president Jared Taylor said in the news release. “With a huge variety of appetizers, entrees, drinks to pastries, desserts and more, you will not leave hungry.”
Local businesses will provide an array of silent and live auction items, as well, the release said.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at the chamber office. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets include food sampling, expo entrance and live and silent auction bidding.
Tasting begins at 4 with the auction starting at 6:30.
Chamber board member Tiffany Phillips said the auction will feature more than $7,000 in gifts, certificates and services up for bid.
“This makes for a fun and exciting night of shopping that supports the chamber and all it does throughout the year to promote and support the business and community interests of this area,” Phillips said in the release.
With new items being added daily, a complete list of items is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
