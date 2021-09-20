‘This is for you’

With the idea sparking when she was 15, Alisha Sweaton put thoughts to action a couple of months ago and created “Shakti,” a new women-only fitness studio on Bolivar’s square, set to open in October.
Although Alisha Sweaton would prefer to avoid the word “fitness,” as exercise is not the main takeaway she wants for her customers.
Shakti is meant to be a “big open space for women to be women,” she said.
She said the studio will be a “safe place” for women to “express themselves” and “escape” through activities like pole dancing, choreographed total-body workouts, yoga or whatever that day is offering.
She said her ideas stemmed from her own desires — creating something she herself would want to use. Dancing, moving and music help her “release,” so she said she wanted to replicate that with this studio.
Her journey started after having five children. The fifth left her “very heavy,” she said.
“I was a little over 230 pounds, and I really wanted to get back to myself,” she said. “I’m not an exercise kind of person, but I do love to dance.”
So, after getting certified to teach zumba, Alisha Sweaton has taught fitness classes on and off since 2012.
Then, after living in Bolivar for three years, she decided to act upon her ideas.
So, she came up with “Shakti.”
“Shakti,” Alisha Sweaton said, “is Hindu for ‘divine feminine energy.’”
The studio is meant to embrace women’s femininity in a place “they can go without their husbands, and they’re still safe.”
She said she wants it to be a place women desire to go to, a “judgment free” zone, husband Cody Sweaton said.
“I want them to know that, ‘Yes, you can do this,’” she said.
Additionally, Shakti will be a community, a place Alisha Sweaton said different women can come together, create bonds and “empower” one another.
And, she said, she wants “them to have fun while they’re there.”
Alisha Sweaton said she thinks inside women, there is something there that wants to move — wants to dance — and Shakti is the place to do that.
“It’s just a place to go express yourself as a woman without fear of somebody coming over to hit on you,” she said.
Inside the building, instead of walls creating sturdy, physical barriers, Shakti will have spaces sometimes separated with a sheer curtain, at most, she said.
The front half of the studio will have yoga, dance and fitness classes with aerial silks, bungee swings and some dance poles in the back, she said.
The zumba-like classes are about dancing, but to different music with different moves and a different name.
"Shakti Vibe” will be a one hour, choreographed, total body workout. She said the choreography won’t be difficult to follow and will be modifiable, much like all the studio’s classes.
Another element to her studio will be choreographed yoga, she said.
Her husband said she is good with choreographed yoga because of how her brain naturally syncs with music — creating choreography in her mind without trying.
The yoga class will be called "Shakti Flow.” Another one hour class, this one will utilize “traditional Vinyasa yoga set to music.”
The class will incorporate “stretching, flexibility, strengthening and muscle conditioning,” she said, perfect for anyone “from beginners to gurus.”
With the silks, she is planning to have a beginner’s class, and then after that, women can go in and use the silks whenever they want. Alisha Sweaton said she’d be available if they needed help, but they are more than welcome to use them by themselves.
The “Shakti Pole” and “Shakti Silks” classes, she said, will be private workshops for one person only — and a friend, if desired.
“Shakti Bounce” will be a bungee class, filled with choreographed moves alongside contemporary, high intensity music.
“Bungees are great for everyone because they provide an alternative to the sometimes monotonous world of cardio fitness,” she said.
Plus, some women might struggle working out due to carrying a few extra pounds, which stresses their joints during workouts.
“With bungee fitness, much of this can be alleviated,” she said.
Another class, “Shakti Soothe,” will include an hour of “gentle stretching and relaxing guided meditation to soothe your entire being,” she said.
“Shakti Kickboxing and other classes will be added to the schedule in the near future as well,” she added.
To women who might be on the fence about going to the Shakti studio, “just try it,” Cody Sweaton said.
“This is for you,” Alisha Sweaton said. “Shakti is for you.”
The studio, she added, is more about women’s emotional states than physical changes.
She wants women to focus more on having fun and expressing themselves than trying to lose a certain amount of weight or reach a certain measurement.
“Yeah you got abs, that’s great, but how are you really?” she asked.
The studio will have no machines.
“You are the machine,” her husband said.
Over the last year, Alisha Sweaton has been pushing to get her certifications. Some of those include being life coach, kickboxing, fitness coach, nutritionist, yoga and personal trainer certified, on top of a degree in theology.
“I have the ability to provide this for whoever wants to be there,” she said, but it’s the women who are the ones bettering themselves.
“I’m excited for it,” Cody Sweaton said. “I think she’s got a great gift to offer to a lot of people, and I saw that in her the day I met her.”
One day, she hopes for her business to turn into a franchise — with the focus on helping women more than gaining monetary profit, she said.
The studio, located at 217 E. Broadway Street in Bolivar, was once a pool hall, until a December 2019 fire devastated several businesses on that block, according to previous coverage.
The pool hall was damaged only by smoke, but the business closed a few months later, opening the door to the Sweatons and their women-empowering passions.
To find more information about Shakti, visit the studio’s Facebook page, email alisha@shaktistudio.company or call 599-6696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.