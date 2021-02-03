Under construction

Bolivar’s downtown district is set to see updates, as work has started on a stretch of storefront space owned by Ozark Community Health Center.
The space was left empty following a December 2019 fire.
The fire affected a block of businesses on West Broadway from North Springfield Avenue to North Market Avenue.
An empty storefront, Sling N Stones ministries and Elliott’s Boot & Shoe were each torn down after the city condemned the structure that housed them in March 2020.
At the time, OCHC, which occupied the corner spot at West Broadway and North Springfield Avenue and later purchased the block, was also forced to move its Miles for Smiles clinic back to a previous location on Aldrich Road until June.
The construction so far includes work on an alley between buildings leading into the empty space.
Bolivar Offices open
For those needing a quiet place to study or work, The Offices, a private office and conference room rental space, is available.
Located next door to the Bolivar License Office in the Vineyard complex on San Martin Street, the business, which opened in December, offers nine office rooms, two conference rooms and a breakroom, all with high-speed wifi.
“You can rent something for as short a time as one hour, half a day, one day, a month or even year lease,” manager Aungie Haralson said.
Opening a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a challenge, she said, but in this case, The Offices offer something those who have tried working from home may need.
“What I’ve seen is this caters to people’s needs right now,” Haralson said. “I’ve heard from some larger companies that it’s actually more affordable to have people work from home and then rent space to meet in person when they need it.”
Haralson said the business’ clients have come in with a variety of needs. A masseuse recently asked about renting a room for massages. Others ask for temporary accommodations to make conference calls, she said.
“We’re actually filling up quickly, but I’m trying to keep a few open for short-term uses,” she said.
The building also offers a secure entrance and cameras throughout. Those who reserve space can expect it to be available to them 24/7, she said.
“Let’s say you have a big project coming up, and you absolutely need to prep until midnight,” she said. “You can do that here.”
Master Wongs expands
Master Wongs began plans to expand and update its building in the 1000 block of South Springfield Avenue.
The Chinese restaurant has served food in the Bolivar area since 1982, and it will continue to be open almost every day during this process, it shared on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.