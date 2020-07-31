Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Institute of Pain Management have announced the appointment of Cassandre Viets, NP-C, to the CMH medical staff.
Viets joins board certified pain management specialists Mark Bult Sr., M.D., and Seong-Wook Seo, M.D., at CMH Institute of Pain Management, Bolivar.
According to a CMH news release, Viets earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Downers Grove, Illinois. Viets has previous nursing experience at CMH, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Buffalo, and CoxHealth, Springfield.
CMH Institute of Pain Management is in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Suite 1C, Bolivar. For more information or to make an appointment, call the institute at 326-7246.
