Woods offers grocery delivery

Bolivar’s Woods Supermarket now offers grocery delivery within 5 miles of its location on South Springfield Avenue.
The store recently announced the new feature on its website, woodssupermarket.com, where customers can select the option for their next purchases.
“You will find the delivery option when you proceed to checkout your order,” a post on the website states. “On the first screen where you select your pickup time, you will notice a button to switch your order from grocery pickup to grocery delivery. After selecting delivery, enter the address where the order will be delivered and proceed to checkout.”
According to the website, the service is available at Woods’ Bolivar, Lake Ozark, Nevada, Sedalia East, Sedalia West and Sunrise Beach stores.
Woods spokesperson Sterling Green did not return requests for comment by press time Friday.
Woods isn’t the only store in town to offer delivery. Aldi groceries are available for delivery though the Instacart website and mobile phone app.
According to Instacart’s website, the service isn’t limited by range.
Bolivar’s Walmart store offers a grocery pickup service in the parking lot but doesn’t currently offer delivery.
Other Walmart stores in the state do offer the service. The BH-FP reached out to Walmart headquarters Wednesday, July 15, to ask if any plans were in the works for delivery at the Bolivar location. As of press time Friday, no response had been receive
