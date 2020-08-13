Work in progress?

Slowly but surely, Bolivar-based developer DCBC LLC is working to find a purpose for the Simon Square property.
For now, the search is still on.
The over 100-acres at the east corner of the Mo. 13/Aldrich Road intersection has been owned by DCBC since late 2012, when it was purchased from Great Southern Bank. The bank purchased the property in August of that year after foreclosing on it when a planned development there failed.
DCBC property manager Stephanie Shade said the firm is at work to find occupants for its empty space, but that she couldn’t disclose any more information.
“We have a lot of people we’re talking to, but I don’t have anything to share,” she said.
According to previous issues of the BH-FP, around 20 property transfers have taken place for new home starts in the neighborhood along South Mesa and South Durango drives, which runs south from Aldrich Road toward the highway, since 2012.
Around 80 contiguous acres at its westmost end sit undeveloped, according to the Polk County Assessor's online GIS. The development firm also owns around 40 acres on the north side of the intersection.
While passersby may have noticed what appears to be dirt work in the area, Shade said it’s because the firm has sold dirt from the parcel.
“We haul dirt off of there all the time,” she said. “We have builders who have bought a lot of dirt. We’ve been doing it since we first bought it.”
History of Simon Square
The firm Simon Square Development, with developers Mike Atcheson and Major Hammett both of Lee’s Summit, purchased the property in 2007 after reaching a tax increment financing agreement with the City of Bolivar.
When developers originally approached the city about the project in 2006, Hammett, Atcheson and Bob Watkins were partners, the BH-FP reported.
A tax increment financing agreement between the city and Simon Square Development was approved in 2007, and while residential development took place within Simon Square, no commercial development materialized.
In January 2011, Hammett filed a suit against Atcheson and Simon Square Development alleging breach of the buy-sell agreement, breach of the restated operating agreement, breach of fiduciary duty, and two counts of fraud, the BH-FP reported at the time. A jury found Atcheson guilty on all charges and awarded Hammett $280,650 in damages.
As the BH-FP previously reported, an agreement between the city and the original developers included a tax increment financing agreement.
The original agreement stipulated a $300,000 cash injection into the E-911 operations center for development of cell phone location technology and a $3,000 per month cash supplement for E-911 center operations. DCBC’s David Cribbs previously told the BHFP the points were no longer part of the agreement and other terms of the original agreement may be renegotiated.
Last week, Polk County E-911 Director Sarah Newell told the BH-FP the Simon Square area had origins as a tax increment financing agreement, but that “it didn’t end up going through and was sold to Cribbs as an outright sale.”
