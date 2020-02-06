Work it out

Area job hunters will have a chance to work out their future career plans during a special event next month.
Employees and employers will have the opportunity to connect from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the third annual free Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar, 1710 W. Broadway St.
The event is sponsored by the chamber, the YMCA and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
In addition to local employers seeking employees and prospective job hunters connecting with potential employers, the Missouri Mobile Career Center will be on site throughout the event, as well as representatives from Southwest Baptist University, to review resumes and provide tips with interview skills.
Last year’s job fair resulted in several connections and hires according to attending businesses, a chamber news release said.
“The fair is the perfect opportunity to connect with potential employees, conduct interviews and promote your business,” Tony Berry, chamber board member and job fair chair, said in the release. “Space is limited, so we encourage reserving your booth now.”
The release said a limited number of booths are available for employers with a $250 booth fee, and registration is required. However, the fee is waived for members of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber is contacted frequently about job opportunities in the Bolivar area — by both job seekers and employers,” chamber president Bobbie McKnight said via the release. “This event is a great opportunity for employers to connect with potential employees, conduct interviews and promote their business, as well as for job-seekers to visit a ‘one-stop-shop’ for career opportunities in the Bolivar area.”
The event is free for job seekers.
For more information or to register for a booth, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or bolivarchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.