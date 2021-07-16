Claude Earl “Buster” Voris of Walnut Grove passed away from this life on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 94. He was born in Buffalo to Earl and Lillian Voris on July 5, 1927. He graduated from Halfway High School in 1945.
He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara H. Keith, on May 27, 1947. They were blessed to have shared 74 years together. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Walnut Grove.
Buster was a WWII Army veteran and was honored to have been able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in June 2011 with his daughter Becky. He worked many years for International Harvester as a heavy equipment mechanic in Springfield and Denver, Colorado.
He enjoyed collecting and restoring International Harvester tractors. For many years, he participated in the Steam O Rama Steam Show in Republic. A highlight of his retirement years was working with the Walnut Grove High School agricultural classes, teaching the students how to restore their old tractors. Many of the students won awards for their work at county and state fairs.
Buster is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter-in-law Jerry Ann Voris; son Bob Voris and wife Linda; daughters Becky Creed and husband Jack, Betty Strong and husband Gordon and Bonnie Stroesenreuther and husband Dennis; son Bud Voris and Gina; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; his brother Lendell Voris; sister-in-law Eva Voris; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was the patriarch and strong backbone of this large family, and he will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Buster was preceded in death by his son Ben Voris, son Bill Voris, parents Earl and Lillian Voris, brother Paul Voris, sister Ruth Gallivan and husband David, sister Rosie Dunseth and husband David and sister-in-law Pat Voris.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Pitts Chapel. The service for Claude Earl “Buster” Voris will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Nolan Carrier officiating. Burial will follow at Reed Cemetery, Halfway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walnut Grove High School Agriculture Department. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.