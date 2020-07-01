CoF, other fireworks shows planned

Area residents will head to the Southwest Baptist University campus Saturday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day, Bolivar style.
This year marks the 40th milestone for the Bolivar Rotary Club’s Celebration of Freedom.
The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a community picnic featuring food available from not-for-profit vendors. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and the picnic will last until 8:30 p.m.
Local band Floodwater, featuring members David Barham, Nathan Hoffer, Alan Roberts and Mike Rowan, will entertain the crowd from 6 to 7 p.m.
The COF program, including veteran recognition, music and guest speaker Col. Gary Gilmore, retired senior Army chaplain of the Missouri National Guard, is at 7:30 p.m. The program will also feature the award-winning Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC squad.
Sixth-grader Kylee Resz will perform the national anthem.
No flyover is scheduled this year.
The evening concludes with a fireworks extravaganza at 9:20 p.m.
“The Bolivar Rotary Club is excited to continue the 40-year tradition of hosting Celebration of Freedom for the Bolivar community,” said Todd Earl, president-elect of the Bolivar Rotary Club.
Silo Ridge Country Club
Silo Ridge Country Club east of Bolivar will hold a fireworks show Friday, July 3.
The public event will feature poolside activities, games and a DJ.
Barbecue will be served by reservation only from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Fried chicken, ham, hot dogs, mac and cheese, corn, salad, rolls and cookies will also be available.
Pomme de Terre Lake
Fireworks will fill the sky over Pomme de Terre Lake on Saturday evening, July 4.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the display will be shot off from the Overlook Point. Mo. 254 will be closed from around 8:30 until 11 p.m. with the eastbound lane available for lawn chair viewing.
The westbound lane will remain open to emergency vehicles only.
The small parking lot at the east end of the dam will be closed to vehicles and available for chairs, however the emergency spillway will be available for parking.
The overlook picnic area will only be available to those who have reserved the picnic shelters, and the Damsite Park will only be available to registered campers.
There will be no shuttle service from the parking areas and no food services at the event. Drones and fireworks are not allowed at any time.
Harvest Assembly
Harvest Assembly in Fair Play will hold a free community event and fireworks show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
The event will feature live music. Free food and drinks will be served.
Evening Star Campground
Evening Star Campground at Stockton Lake is planning a fireworks show Saturday at dusk.
The campground is at 38 Evening Star Loop in Dadeville.
Lucas Oil Speedway
Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland will put on a fireworks show Thursday night, July 2, following a race at the track.
Gates to the track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
The fireworks show is by AM Pyrotechnics and will be coordinated with music.
City of Stockton
Area residents will have the option to watch Stockton’s annual fireworks show Saturday, July 4.
The show will begin at dusk west of the football field. The rain date is set for Sunday, July 5.
