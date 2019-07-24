‘Above and beyond’

When Jennifer and Jamie Proctor’s twin girls were diagnosed with high-functioning autism, they soon realized that hotel costs would become a regular expense in their lives.
Autumn and Summer Proctor, 10, from Halfway were diagnosed with autism when they were 3 and a half. After being diagnosed, Jennifer and Jamie reached out to Children’s Miracle Network, a national nonprofit organization. CMN partners with hospitals across the country to provide support to children with medical needs.
The Proctors have been partnered with CMN for seven years.
“They have been so helpful,” Jennifer Proctor said.
Jennifer said out-of-town doctors appointments are their main expense that CMN helps with.
“Sometimes we stay (in a hotel for) multiple days. They accommodated by helping with hotel expenses, so that’s a big one for us,” she said.
In addition to hotel fees, Jennifer said “they help in so many other ways.” CMN helps children in need by providing orthotics, funding different types of therapies, buying medical equipment, helping with surgery expenses and more.
“Basically, if you fall within the gaps and your insurance can’t cover it, they help,” Jennifer said.
Children’s Miracle Network is partnered with CoxHealth healthcare system in Springfield, and the Proctors connected to CMN through that partnership.
CoxHealth Children’s Miracle Network Assistant Executive Director Julie Conway said 395 children from Polk County were served by CMN in 2018.
Through CMN, Autumn and Summer have gotten many opportunities to reach out across the community and raise awareness about autism.
In 2016, Autumn and Summer were CMN ambassadors, where they raised money for the organization.
“We sold chocolate bars and got to be on posters,” Summer said.
They were also involved in photoshoots and a Springfield television station’s Children’s Miracle Network week.
After raising money as ambassadors, the family visited Walmart, Casey’s and Wendy’s locations to thank them for donating to CMN.
“I think we visited 12 or 13 different Casey’s,” Jennifer said. “We went way out of town, over by El Dorado Springs, Stockton and Warsaw. We went around and thanked the businesses for raising money.”
Jennifer said the Proctors don’t mind fundraising for CMN because the girls, “get to give back as well, which is awesome.”
The Proctors say their children get to experience “little perks” that come along with being a Children’s Miracle Network kid. They recently went to Branson for a CMN event, where they got to ride in a carriage pulled by clydesdales around Branson Landing.
While at events, Autumn and Summer get to meet other children with medical conditions who are affiliated with CMN.
“You see all different diagnoses, from kids in wheelchairs to other kiddos with down syndrome,” Jennifer said, referring to the CMN events. “Across the board, they are there to help.”
Conway explained that the services provided to families are on a “case-by-case basis.”
“We can help individual families with expenses, like medical bills, prescriptions, appointments, travel expenses, any kind of special medical equipment, that kind of thing,” Conway said.
Jennifer also said CMN has “opened many doors” for Autumn and Summer.
The twins have been ambassadors for Easterseals Midwest, an organization that assists people with medical needs, have been on the front cover of magazines, have taken cruises sponsored by Autism on the Seas and have partnered with the Center for Human Services.
“Autism, for us, you know, we’re able to share our story and bring awareness,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer and Jamie say that they will “absolutely” partner with CMN in the future.
“There’s lots of good organizations out there that go above and beyond, especially Children’s Miracle Network,” Jennifer said. “Every penny they get, they truly give back. It’s probably one of the only organizations that I know of that gives it all back.”
Summer fun
Autumn and Summer previously attended Halfway Elementary School, but are now transitioning to be “primarily homeschooled,” Jennifer said.
The upcoming fourth graders will also travel to Springfield this upcoming school year to take classes at Infinity Academy, a specialized school for children with autism.
While on summer break, the twins have been enjoying their time away from school.
“We’ve done a lot of running around to a lot of places,” Jamie said. “They love to go to the aquarium in Springfield and Wonders of Wildlife. And we go to the zoo and the Discovery Center.”
The girls have also been taking swimming lessons.
“Swimming is their thing,” Jamie said.
The twins’ most recent celebration focused on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Summer said the twins “launched rockets and shot off fireworks” to celebrate the landing of Apollo 11.
CMN in the area
CMN through CoxHealth serves a 32-county area in Missouri, Conway said. While serving nearly 400 Polk County kids in a year, CMN also hosts events to fundraise money.
CMN hosts “several golf tournaments,” partners with local media for Miracle Week each year, and raises money through their many partners.
One of their national partners, ACE Hardware, will be hosting a CMN fundraiser in Bolivar the first weekend of August. There will be a car and bike show at Westlake Hardware, and for a $5 donation, attendees will receive a red ACE bucket and can fill it with any merchandise in the store. Everything in the bucket will then be 20% off. There will also be food trucks, a silent auction and a raffle.
Through CMN, the Proctors have also connected with ACE. The twins recently submitted paintings of watermelons to CMN, and those paintings were selected to be in the 2020 ACE Hardware calendar.
CMN partners with Walmart and does a “register fundraiser,” where shoppers can donate money to CMN while they are checking out at a register.
Conway said 100% of the money raised through fundraisers goes to the children the organization supports.
Children’s Miracle Network also sponsors specialized programs through CoxHealth. These programs include Never Shake a Baby, which informs people about shaken baby syndrome, and the group helps new parents install car seats before they drive their newborns home for the first time. CMN also teaches courses on bicycle safety, water safety and other safety programs.
Conway noted that children sponsored by CMN do not have to be treated through the CoxHealth system. They help children in need that are treated by multiple different hospitals and healthcare systems.
There are 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the nation, and Conway said “everything we do goes directly to helping kids.”
