Polk County commissioners will involve Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites when scheduling jobs for the county’s road and bridge department, following talks between Crites and commissioner Kyle Legan at the commission’s Monday, July 15, meeting.
Crites first broached the topic, mentioning concerns over employees being double-booked for jobs, both by himself and Legan.
The issue has left some jobs completed behind schedule and resulted in concerned calls from at least one resident, both agreed.
“I’ll start calling you,” Legan told Crites.
The discussion started earlier in the meeting as Legan pointed to an instance when he’d received a call from a frustrated property owner about culvert work scheduled for Monday, July 8 that hadn’t been started.
“He told me nobody had come by,” Legan said. “He also said he called and left a message at the road and bridge department, and nobody has returned his call.
“How come we told him we were going to be there the eighth and we didn’t even call him?”
Crites told the commissioner that employees had other jobs to do.
Legan, however, continued.
“That’s not good policy,” he said. “I had to call (the property owner). And that wasn’t a very good phone call.”
Legan said he’d directly phoned another county employee to ask when the job would be completed, and that the employee had then volunteered a date when Crites apparently already had another job scheduled.
“I asked him, when will you be there, then? He said, ‘Monday morning.’ He didn’t say you already had something else for him to do on Monday morning,” Legan told Crites. “What did you have for him to do?”
Crites and Legan talked through the job and other interactions with residents who have requested work, with Legan agreeing to call Crites to schedule jobs.
The terms were agreeable, Crites said.
“That’s fine, at least I’ll know what’s going on,” he said. All three commissioners were present for the July 15 meeting.
The Polk County commission meets in the second floor of the courthouse from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
