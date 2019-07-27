The Back to School Extravaganza, which provides free school supplies and commodities to Polk County students, is set for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on Bolivar High School’s campus.
Parents or guardians must have their children present with them to register for the event.
Deadline to donate is July 29. Volunteers, especially hairdressers, are still needed.
To make donations, to volunteer or for more information, contact Open Hearts United Methodist Church at 326-4885.
