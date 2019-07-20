Polk County’s 911 dispatch center earned a clean financial audit, the Polk County E-911 Board heard at its meeting Tuesday, July 16.
Rebecca Friedrich of KPM CPA presented the audit findings. Board members Steven Bruce and Jeff Miller were absent.
The department ended 2018 with $1,019,880 in unrestricted cash, she said. Of that, Friedrich said, $818,405 remained unassigned, while $201,475 was assigned for contingencies.
Friedrich said the department had been able to maintain a healthy reserve figure in 2018.
“At the end of the year, the department had about 79% reserves left,” Friedrich told the board. “That means you could go almost a whole year without receiving any revenue. You’d have enough on hand to pay for normal operating expenses.”
The department’s sales tax income saw positive signs, Friedrich said. It earned $1,253,958 — a nearly 3% increase from the year before.
Friedrich said auditors did note some issues, including a lack of segregation of duties in handling the department’s financials. The issue is common in smaller government entities where personnel is limited, she said, and doesn’t represent a critical problem.
“When you have just one person that’s handling the accounting of an organization, there’s a risk that something — either fraud or error — could happen and it wouldn’t be caught,” she said. “We don’t expect you to hire anybody to handle those comments, we just have to bring it to your attention.”
The board discussed several potential plans to shore up the department’s accounting practices. However, Friedrich pointed out, the only thing that would satisfy the issue would be to hire another individual to double-check financials.
“There’s a cost-benefit factor,” she said. “There’s a risk there, but is it so great that you should spend all this money to hire somebody else? We’re saying probably not. But we just have to bring that risk to your attention. It’s very common.”
Friedrich also noted that the department had about $1 million saved in a bank account but had no formal investment policy for the money, which could be generating interest, she said.
E-911 director Sarah Newell said the board would consider investments this year.
Dispatch center update
Board members also discussed ideas for a potential 911 dispatch center.
The board had purchased 4.8 acres of land in Davis Properties’ Village Acres near Killingsworth Avenue and Mo. 32 for $180,000 in June 2017, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Newell told those gathered she’d toured other centers and had a list of likes and dislikes. Some grants could be available if the center were to include other community features — an auditorium, for instance.
“That was a community option,” Newell said. “It’s something you can do, as long as it’s separate within security.”
However, board member Ken Witt pointed out concerns with making the space more open to the public.
“We bought that property secluded,” he said. “We keep inviting people out and every criminal in the town is going to know where that thing is at. If they want to interrupt continuity of services in this town, all they have to do is take the corner out of that building with a semi truck or whatever it might be. And we’re down. All of us are down. You’ve got to be careful about putting all your eggs in one basket.”
Other topics
The board also covered the planned multi-agency active shooter drill set for July 24 at Bolivar Primary School. Read more about the drill in today’s edition of the BH-FP.
Newell also updated the board on efforts to rectify the county’s grid addressing system, which helps first responders find homes.
E-911 mapping coordinator Billy Marshall has been driving sections of the county to mark homes without 911 addresses. So far, Newell said, Marshall has marked 226 homes.
Newell met with Polk County commissioners and assessor’s office later Tuesday to discuss the issue. See an upcoming issue of the BH-FP for more coverage of the addressing talks.
The E-911 board meets at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Central Dispatch Center, located at 1705 S. Lillian Ave., Bolivar.
Board members include Steven Bruce, Dan Melilli, Jeff Miller, Brent Watkins, Denzil Roberts, Clay Meyer and Ken Witt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.