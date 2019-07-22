National charity Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with Westlake ACE Hardware in Bolivar to host a car and bike show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
For a $5 donation, attendees will receive a red ACE bucket and can fill it with any merchandise in the store. Everything in the bucket will then be 20% off.
There will also be a silent auction and food trucks.
Each entry in the car and bike show will have a bucket for donations. The owner of the car/bike with the most donations at the end of the day will receive a $50 Westlake gift card.
Proof of insurance is required to enter a car or bike into the show. There’s a $15 entry fee before the event, and a $20 fee for entries the day of. Cars and bikes can be registered for the show at Westlake.
All proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information, call Westlake Hardware at 777-3086. Westlake is at 2300 Springfield Ave.
