Saturday, Jan. 11
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- CBCO blood drive, Fair Play High School, noon-4:30 p.m.
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Sew and Sew Quilt Guild, First Baptist Church, 9:30 a.m. social time, 10 a.m. meeting
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, Open Hearts UMC, 1 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan 21
- Pesticide applicator training, Polk County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
- AAPCO Pizza party, 220 W. Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 113 E. Broadway Ave., 2 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
- Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon
