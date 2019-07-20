Saturday, July 20
- PCHC fundraiser pancake breakfast, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 7-11 a.m.
- Jacob Brown Memorial 5K, Humansville High School, 7 p.m.
- Christmas in July dinner, Aldrich UMC, 5-6:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
- “The Pilgrim's Progress,” Freedom Building, 6-8 p.m.
Monday, July 22
- Polk County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Tax Board meeting, Polk County Health Center, 2 p.m.
- Blood drive, Ozark Country Kitchen in Dunnegan, 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
- NAMI family support group, Polk County Health Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Polk County Historical Society, North Ward Polk County Museum, 7 p.m.
- “Clue,” Walnut Street Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 26
- Rummage sale, Zion Lutheran Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Blood drive, David Graber Farm near Humansville, 3-6 p.m.
- “Clue,” Walnut Street Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
- Rummage sale, Zion Lutheran Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Polk County Artist Association, Art Sync Gallery, 10 a.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- “Clue,” Walnut Street Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
- “Clue,” Walnut Street Theatre, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
- Casino trip, bus departs at 8 a.m. from 1805 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar
- Back-to-School Extravaganza, Bolivar High School, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- Children’s Miracle Network Car/Bike Show, Westlake ACE Hardware, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Hospice bereavement support group, CMH Home Care Services conference room, 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Networking @ Noon, CMH community rooms, noon.
Saturday, Aug. 10
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
- Alzheimer's support group, Missouri Memory Center, 5 p.m.
- Bolivar Woodcarvers meeting, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Take off Pounds Sensibly, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.-noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
