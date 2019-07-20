A fire at a storage complex near the Mo. 13 and Mo. 215 intersection in Brighton Tuesday afternoon, July 16, sent tall plumes of smoke into the air and damaged personal belongings as firefighters from multiple area departments raced to put out the flames.
The complex is just east of Case’s Corner truck stop on the north side of Mo. 215.
No injuries were reported.
Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gregory Wood said initial responders arrived to find smoke coming out of both ends of the eastmost building in the complex and heavy fire on the north end of the building, which includes around 24 units.
“The first arriving unit from Pleasant Hope popped open a few storage units and got the fire knocked down,” Wood said.
Firefighters from Morrisville, Ebenezer and Central Polk County Fire Protection District responded in mutual aid. Additionally, Wood said, Citizens Memorial Hospital stationed an ambulance on scene on standby.
“We got a good knockdown on the fire and kept it to the north end of the structure,” Wood said.
Firefighters checked units in the building for hot spots, making use of a thermal camera to highlight areas that still needed to be extinguished.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze stopped before it engulfed the building, Wood said.
“We can see it pretty well stopped on that end,” Wood said.
Speaking Thursday, July 18, Wood said the complex’s insurance company would be examining the scene.
(1) comment
Do they know what started the fire? I have two units at that facility, and my husband just went up there luckily our unit was not touched except for heavy smoke damage our belongings
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.