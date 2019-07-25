‘Foundation for their future’

* Editor's note: A print version of this story misidentified two photos.
Every day, Jens Howe does his best to strike a balance — on one side are his classes, tests and homework through Southwest Baptist University’s Doctorate in Physical Therapy program, an intensive three-year degree that equips students with skills and prepares them for testing to become licensed physical therapists.
On the other side are his wife and two young children.
Howe, who will start his second year of the program this fall, is one of six students in his year who are also parents, balancing the unique demands of being mothers and fathers with the rigorous requirements of PT school.
“This last semester, I was gone all the time,” Howe recalled. “I had no time to be home and spend with them, even on the weekends. It’s kind of a juggling act between spending time with your family and meeting the requirements for school.”
Howe, 28, originally from Utah, already had a daughter, Laney, who is now 3, before coming to SBU.
He said he and his wife found out she was pregnant again around the time he received his acceptance letter for PT school. The two have been married for six years.
His son, Reggie, was born in November. He and his wife talked and made the decision that she would stay home to care for the two children while he was in school.
“We felt like it was important for her to be home with the kids,” he said.
Howe said his schedule has him up early, often leaving for class before the rest of his family is awake. During summer semesters, his classes are out around noon, he said. Fall and spring classes keep him on campus until midafternoon.
Once home, he said, the focus turns from school to his family. Then, the pendulum swings back the other way.
“It’s important to me to spend good quality time with them,” he said. “We live near the (Bolivar Primary School), and we like to walk over and play on the playground there. I really try to give a couple of hours just to them. Then, I’ll start studying until I go to bed.”
That distinction is important, he said. It’s hard to swap between being a parent and a student on the fly.
“I’m not very good at multitasking like that,” he said. “Sometimes, I’m trying to study at home and one of my kids will need me for a diaper change or has spilled something. I’ll just put my work down. You get to studying and something happens, so sometimes it’s easier to just go.”
With that commitment to school comes a sense guilt about time missed at home, he admitted.
“You feel guilty that you're at school and not helping out with the kids,” he said.
That’s an emotional conflict Howe’s classmate, Jake Justice, said he’s familiar with. Justice’s son, Tristan, was born in February, just as he was starting his second semester in the program.
Being a dad and a student committed to excelling in school means he hasn’t always gotten to help as much as he’d like.
“I kind of feel guilty because I can’t help as much as I want to, because if I don’t sleep my test scores will plummet,” he said.
Justice, 30, is originally from Alabama. He also holds a master’s and said he’s familiar with the elevated workload of a graduate program.
However, school and married life are one thing. School and fatherhood are another.
“When it’s just you two, you’re free to take a date night,” he said. “When I come home now, it’s like, I’m going to take care of (Tristan) to give her a break, because not only is it changing diapers and feeding, it’s emotionally hard for her to be at home being a mother the whole day.”
The young family couldn’t make it all work without a support system, he said. His wife’s parents stayed with them for several months, and the foursome worked in shifts to help give the baby everything he needed.
Despite honing his ability to function without sleep, Justice said the help from his in-laws is a large part of what’s kept him going.
“If her parents weren’t here, I don’t know that I’d still be in school,” he said.
While Howe and Justice continue to learn to be parents, their classmate Krista Graham has been a mother for nearly 13 years. Acceptance to SBU’s PT school meant leaving her family behind in Texas to earn her degree.
Graham, now 29, had her daughter, Jordan, as a junior in high school. A year later, she graduated with honors. Her family, originally from Missouri, moved to Texas when the U.S. Air Force stationed her husband in Abilene.
Graham completed her undergraduate degree at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, dreaming one day of earning a doctorate in physical therapy. Her family, though, also weighed heavily on her.
“The first time I applied to grad school, I only applied to Hardin Simmons because I didn’t want to move,” she said.
Despite getting an interview, she wasn’t accepted into the program. In the next year’s round of applications, she said she cast a wider net, including SBU.
“My husband said, ‘I don’t know about it, putting in these two Missouri schools, what happens if you get in?’ I said, ‘We’ll see what happens if I do.’”
Graham got the acceptance letter. The couple talked and reached a decision — Graham would move to Missouri, but her daughter, who has developed friendships and plays on an elite soccer team — would stay in Texas.
The family, having already experienced her husband’s military deployment, could handle it, she said.
“It was just one of those things, like when I had my child in high school that was ‘OK, we’re doing this,’” she said. “Again, it wasn’t really a question. It was just, ‘OK, here we go.’”
Graham said she’s missed getting to be with her daughter through this part of her preteen years. After her daughter broke her ankle, the two shared a video call while Graham waited in the hallway before a class.
“I’ve been there for everything, so this was hard,” she said. “Dads can only do so much. You need your mom sometimes.”
While Justice will one day have to tell Tristan about the challenges of PT school and how he believes the experience was worth it to build a future for their family, Graham said her daughter pushed her from day one.
“She was my biggest little supporter,” she said. “She knew I wanted to get into PT school. She was almost as pumped as I was. I knew she was bummed about me leaving, but she was also so excited that I got in. I told her it was in Missouri and she told me it was OK. She was so positive about it. She’s old enough to understand what it means.”
Graham said during the summer she’s been able to go home about every four weeks. Looking ahead to clinicals — required real-world work experience PT students complete in their third year — Graham said sites nearest her family are the top priority. She’ll graduate the year her daughter starts high school, she said.
For Howe, thoughts of his family’s future also help him push past any current struggles. He said he hopes that one day he’ll be able to explain it to his kids who don’t always get to see their father as much as they’d like.
“I’ll tell them that it was stressful and it was so hard at times,” he said. “Right now, it’s hard to help my kids understand that when they want to do things and play with me. They don’t understand and they might think I don’t want to spend time with them, but I’m trying to build a foundation for their future and I just hope I can help them understand that.”
