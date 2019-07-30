Center Stage Dance Academy LLC in Bolivar recently took 19 dancers and family members on a trip to Disney World and later boarded a Carnival Cruise ship to perform a dance routine.
According to a Center Stage news release, the dancers were invited by Disney and Carnival to perform. They spent five days performing at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, then traveled to Port Canaveral to board the Carnival cruise ship, where they performed for all of the passengers.
They performed a 15-minute dance show choreographed by owner Terri Kirksey.
Center Stage LLC has been invited to perform at many different events, including the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, the Indy 500 and the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day Parade, the release said.
Center Stage is at 218 E. Jackson St. in Bolivar. For more information, call Kirksey at 327-4790.
