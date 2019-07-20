After closing its doors earlier this month, the former Sears Hometown building on South Springfield Avenue in Bolivar is expected to reopen with a different business inside by the end of the summer.
Bolivar resident Malinda Goforth is in the process of remodeling the Sears building to house her new business, Goforth Home and Lawn.
Goforth’s husband, Matt, owned the Sears Hometown in Bolivar. Sears’ lease in the building was up July 6, and the Goforths did not re-sign, Malinda Goforth said.
Goforth said they decided to “go out on our own.”
Goforth Home and Lawn will sell indoor and outdoor furniture, grills, mechanical equipment, lawnmowers, appliances and more, Goforth said.
Goforth said products will start arriving in two weeks, and they plan to open in a few weeks, with a “grand opening on Labor Day.”
She added that Rose Roweton, owner of Roweton’s Home Center, which operated on the Bolivar square for 70 years before her retirement in 2017, has helped Goforth get started with opening the business.
“I talked to (Roweton) since she had the store here in town for so long,” Goforth said. “She has been a great role model and let me pick her brain about how to get started.”
Goforth said the financing was straightened out this week, so now they can begin remodeling and ordering products.
“We’ve got our financing, so now we can get going,” she said.
Sears’ history in Bolivar
The closing of Sears Hometown marked the end of a business that served Bolivar for generations.
Bolivar’s previous Sears location was a Sears Catalog store located on the square. The store was owned by Bob Devine and closed in 1993 when all Sears Catalog stores nationwide switched to Sears Hometowns, Goforth said.
David Daniels built the building that formerly housed Sears Hometown on Springfield Avenue, and he opened Bolivar’s Sears Hometown on Nov. 30, 1998, Goforth added.
