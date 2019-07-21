Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft demonstrates voting equipment during a recent stop in Polk County. According to his office, Ashcroft visited with Polk County Clerk staff and poll workers. Ashcroft, the state’s chief election official, is touring the state this summer to discuss various election topics and to ask for input and feedback when it comes to all things voting.
