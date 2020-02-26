CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Paul P. Baugher, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Baugher for $2,358 and 9% annual interest plus court costs.
Randy K. Aug, Flemington, vs. J.D. Shooters Supply LLC, Bolivar, and Jerrold David Brooks, Fair Grove, and Linda K. Brooks, Fair Grove, and Matthew K. Brooks, Fair Grove; other tort; default judgment against defendants for $73,060 and 7% annual interest plus court costs.
Robert Doehring Jr., Pleasant Hope, vs. Aaron Lee Dawson, Brighton; property damage; consent judgment against Dawson for $1,580.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, vs. Tia Dimmitt, Bolivar; contract - other; default judgment against Dimmitt for $587 and statutory yearly interest plus court costs.
Jessica Marie Mikulecky, no address; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Mikulecky for full order of protection.
Melanie L. Palma, Bolivar, vs. Elizabeth Mitchell, Bolivar; small claims; tried by court, judgment against Mitchell for $3,156 plus court costs.
Katrina Ann Wolf, Pleasant Hope; adult abuse without stalking; judgment against Wolf for full order of protection.
Timothy B. Walker, Springfield, vs. Director of Revenue, Jefferson City; drivers license revoke review; judgment entered order to install ignition interlock device.
Mary J. Hallmark-Neff, Bolivar, vs. Shough Furniture, Bolivar; small claims; tried by court; other final disposition.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC vs. Debra Kost; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Citibank NA vs. Tommy Brown; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Danny Hall; suit on account; dismissed by court with prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lillian Mauzey; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Katelyn S. Thurman; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Tracy R. Henning vs. Director of Revenue; miscellaneous associate civil - other; change of venue.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Katherine Pearl Dryer, Bolivar, born 1988; class E felony operating vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; summons issued; due in court March 11.
Frank Jacinto Jr., Bolivar, born 1985; class E felony domestic assault — third degree; warrant issued; $100,000 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Meeks Lumber Yard LLC vs. John Young; small claims over $100.
Signature Medical Group Incorporated vs. Barbara A. Groff; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Matthew Chaney; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jeffrey Hanson; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shannon Payne; suit on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Larry J. Hamby; suit on account.
Discover Bank vs. Jeffrey D. Knox; breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Barbara J. Gorski; suit on account.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Jared R. Cloyd; breach of contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kendall Pyle; suit on account.
Onemain Financial Group vs. Dukeman aka Joe Rudol; promissory note.
Mary Ritter et al vs. Donald Spainhower; personal injury - vehicular.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Heather Fitch and Charles Fitch.
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Erin Levon Davis and Jacob Lee Davis.
Brent Mikael Williams and Kimberly A. Williams.
Angel R. Terwilliger and Robert J. Terwilliger.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Lora May Altic, Pleasant Hope; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Danyalle Elaine Bailey, Dunnegan; no seat belt; $10.
Breanna Alise Blacksher, Walnut Grove; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Audrey Kristina Brooks, Kansas City; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Carl G. Brunenn, Louisburg, Kansas; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Marlan Dean Burkhart, Nixa; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
William Zachary Butler, Humansville; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Brendan Alexander Catlett, Kansas City; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Joey Michael Clark, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jayce Michael Cole, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Aubrey Shane Cramblett, Galena; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Amir-Lee Muhammad Darjean, Clinton; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Troy Randall Davis, Clinton; stopped or slowed speed when unsafe; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jim Adkins Deckard, Monett; no seat belt; $10.
Ryann Grace Easton Dolton, Springfield; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Hannah Leigh Drennan, Willard; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Katelyn N. Eby, Gretna, Nebraska; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Thomas Blaine Fritch, Springfield; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
MIchael Dakota Graham, Bolivar; failure to void deer permit; $53 plus court costs.
Mary J. Hallmark-Neff, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Brandie Anne Harris, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; no insurance; $61.
Jimmy Allen Hartley Jr., Rogersville; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Michael Patrick Helvey, Springfield; failure to illuminate license; $51 plus court costs.
Timothy Wayne Holt, Higginsville; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Korey Lee Holtorf, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10.
Angela L. Hontz, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, on year probation plus court costs.
Quentin Edward Howard, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $21.
Jessica Taylor Hughey, Aldrich; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
David Jason Jinks, Ozark; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jeris Elizabeth Jones, Springfield; speeding; $101.
Grace Mackenzie Keltner, Belton; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Kolten Keltner, Bolivar; illegal spotlighting; $53 plus court costs.
Lana Marie Kyser, Weaubleau; no seat belt; $10.
Shanda D. Lear, Humansville; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Dakota Edward Long, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Gilbert Ray Lopez, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Kimberly Marie Mae Malloy, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Joseph Manns, Sunrise Beach; possession of drug paraphernalia; $50; failure to display plates; $21.
Derik Wendell Moffett, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Cassie Leanne Moore, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Thomas Eugene Nadery, Campbellton, Florida; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
James Thomas Nord, Springfield; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Sierra Marie Peebles, Morrisville; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Randy Steven Pettibone, Bolivar; careless and imprudent driving; $100, execution of sentence suspended, 30 days jail and two years probation.
Daniel Lee Presley, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $41.
Curtis Jarle Randall, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Mackenzie Rachele Raney, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Andrea Jean Savala, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Jacob Bysor Shelenhamer, Bolivar; failure to void deer permit; $53.
Caleb Joseph Simmons, Nixa; no insurance; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Jason B. Suttles, Willard; failure to check deer as prescribed; $53.
Charles Linvell Tindle, Marionville; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Scott Joe Tjaden, Mountain Home, Arkansas; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Russell Dakota Todd, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Tigger C. Watson, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Joshua J. Webb, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Wedge, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Tyler Storm Wilson, Grandview; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
William Garrell Winningear, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; $300 plus court costs.
Justin Garrett Young, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Amanda Suzanne Zieman, Willard; defective equipment; $158 plus court costs.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Sunday, Feb. 2
● Officers responded for a suicidal person in the 400 block of East Broadway Street.
● Officers responded for a suicidal person in the 1900 block of South Maple Tree Lane. A man was transported for medical evaluation.
● A physical domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East South Street.
Monday, Feb. 3
● Suspicious persons were reported on South Springfield Avenue. A 45-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
● A missing person was reported on West Jackson Street. The person was located.
● A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
● Past shoplifting in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
● Theft and fraud were reported in the 100 block of East Wildwood Place and the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
● Past theft in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue was reported at the Bolivar Police Department.
● Theft was reported in the 2100 block of South Springfield Avenue.
● Stealing was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
● A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
● Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Dunnegan Avenue.
● Assault was reported on Rt. D.
● Harlan Lee Harrison, 38, was arrested on a warrant on East Chestnut Street and North Chicago Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 6
● Past vandalism was reported in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue. The incident occurred between Saturday, Feb. 1, and Tuesday, Feb. 4.
● Shoplifting was reported on East College Street.
● Taylor Dawn Smith, 19, was arrested on a warrant on South Killingsworth Avenue and West Jones Street.
Friday, Feb. 7
● Zachary Austin Meyer, 27, was arrested on a warrant near Mo. 13 and South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Feb. 21
• A 34-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Jerry Ellison, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for domestic assault.
• Nicole Karaffa, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Harris III, 42, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
