CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 21, Conway, Arkansas; felony first-degree statutory rape of person less than 14 years old, class A felony child kidnapping; warrant issued; $250,000 bond.
Austin Anthony Pendergrass, 23, Marshfield; class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest, class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing; warrant issued; $75,000 bond.
Ryan Scott Carter, born 2001, Bolivar; class E felony first-degree property damage; warrant served; $15,000 bond.
Amy Gay Buckley, born 1955, Fair Play; class D felony forgery (5), class D felony stealing — $750 or more; summons issued; due in court Aug. 14.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Alfonso Terrell Adams, De Kalb, Mississippi; speeding; $156.
Ashley Ann Allen, Collins; speeding; $71.
Johnathan Jack Alvarez, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Clinton Allen Asby, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Marvin D. Bozarth, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $85 plus court costs.
Jamie Edward Brown, Humansville; speeding; $51 plus court costs.
Nicolas Louis Bruyere, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; $148 plus court costs.
Alex Levine Brant III, Oak Grove; defective equipment; $228 plus court costs.
Heidi Marie Burnett, Bolivar; disturbing the peace; $100.
Beverly Rebecca Campbell, Lansing, Kansas; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Travis Lee Christiansen, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Michael William Cook, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Mykaela Grace Davis, Bolivar; no insurance; $62.
Patrick Phillip Davis, Strafford; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Patricia D. Dehernandez, Columbus, Mississippi; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Annalise Blythe Denny, Springfield; speeding; $205 plus court costs.
Jacob William Dietz, Grain Valley; disturbing the peace; $100 plus court costs.
Julie Maria Edmondson, Brighton; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony J. Fiegener, Hollister; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Bradley Thomas Francka, Bolivar; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Andrew Richard Gadd, Kansas City; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Gracie Kay Sue Gann, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Mark Gurzhiy, Ozark; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Timothy William Hanna, Ozark; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Mindy Kay Harper, El Dorado Springs; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
James Arthur Hensley, Bolivar; driving while intoxicated; 90 days jail, execution of sentence suspended, two years probation.
Keyonna Latrice Hicks, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $62.
Dennis James Holliday, Kansas City; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Kevin C. Howe, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Samantha Lee Hudson, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $70; no insurance; $62.
Danny Lee Jones, Pittsburg; failure to drive on right side of road; $61.
Honz Cory Ladd, Springfield; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Albert Rull Leonardo Jr., Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Emmalee Jane Lockhart, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Garrett Lynch, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Justin Lee Masten, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Linda Lea McClay, Bolivar; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Wyatt Layne McConnell, Willard; speeding; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Ryan Lynn Mills, Bolivar; defective equipment; $107 plus court costs.
Matthew Ryan Montaleone, Clinton; speeding; $101.
Chanda Mutale, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Jared Dean O’Malley, Spring Hill, Kansas; no seat belt; $10.
Michaelyn Danielle Orlick, Raymore; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
William Edward Osburn, Lowry City; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Alexander Scott Packer, Grain Valley; disturbing the peace; $100.
Melinda Sue Plumb, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Cassandra Maria Price, Bellevue, Nebraska; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Neiko Vaughn Quenzer, Bolivar; littering; $100 plus court costs.
Alisha Ann Reed, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Jeremy S. Russell, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $100 plus court costs.
Jennifer S. Schiffman, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Amber Renee Serles, Bolivar; possession of an imitation controlled substance; 30 days jail, execution of sentence suspended, two years probation, and $300; possession of an imitation controlled substance; $200; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
John Robert Snider, Springfield; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Louis John Sosa, Kansas City; no insurance; $278.
David Alan Stevens, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Tracy Vanburen Tabor, Clinton; no seat belt; $10.
Damon Lee Tate, Marionville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Jessica Dale Tennyson, Aldrich; possession of marijuana; $150; possession of drug paraphernalia; $150.
Aron Edward Tremble, North Vancover, British Columbia; speeding; $71.
Terry Lee Vanholt, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Michael Kurt Vote, Bolivar; no insurance; $62.
Cody Lane Watson, Bolivar; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Mitch Edmund Whitley, Bolivar; possession of an imitation controlled substance; $1,000, $300 LERF.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines July 15-July 19 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Ceth Austin Creed, Walnut Grove; amended defective equipment; $200.
Corey Gentry, Louisburg; driving while intoxicated; $30.
Haley Newcomb, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $180.
Lenny Phillips, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $190.
Jacob Shanklin, Eldon; speeding; $180.
Thomas Adam Smith, Fair Grove; amended disturbing the peace; $130.
Mercedes Spalding, Springfield; amended defective equipment; $200.
Amanda J. Startzman-Parham, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; no insurance; $150.
Mary White, Bolivar; amended defective equipment; $225.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants:
Gage Ashlock, Bolivar (4); James R. Fleeman, Weaubleau (2); Micaela Omera Patrick, Canton, Michigan (2); Matthew L. Wells, Springfield; Janissa M. Wilson, Springfield; Kristi L. Wonsitler, Bolivar.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Lester E. Cox Medical Center vs. Billy J. Painter et al; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Janet Davis; suit on account.
Michele Standley vs. Michael W. Cole; administrative order.
Play 4 Fun vs. Hannah Collins; rent and possession.
Synchrony Bank vs. Katherine Jowers; breach of contract.
Bell Management Inc vs. Larry W. Van Nostrand; unlawful detainer.
Nicole Loden vs. Caleb Reininger; administrative order.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jennifer D. Nelson and Scott A. Nelson.
Ella L. Eidson and Jason P. Eidson.
Courtney N. West and Christopher A. Davis.
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Gambriel, Brady to Gambriel, Kimberly; Str 6-31-21 E/Se/Nw .
Vaughn, Tim L. and Vaughn, Georganna S. to Stevens, James; Lt 20 Albany Heights 1-33-23 Pb8/170.
Owens, Chris and Owens, Amy to Koubek, Skipper A. and Koubek, Wendy R.; Str 3-33-22 S/Ne/Sw Ff Less Beg At Se Corner.
Gilley, Danny Eugene and Gilley, Deborah Kay to Vines, Hayden E. and Vines, Mary Jo; Str 1-32-24 /Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/18 Ff Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner.
Vines, Hayden E. and Vines, Mary Jo to Gilley, Danny Eugene and Gilley, Deborah Kay; Str 1-32-24 /Sw/Ne Sur Bk/Pg: Rs5/13 Ff Tract 2-Beg At Sw Corner.
Schneider, Robert C. and Schneider, Jennifer L. to Hall, Casey; Str 33-34-23 /Nw/Ne FF East 658.5' Less East 329.3'.
Stonehinge Of Missouri Inc. to Tennison, Jackie Dean and Tennison, Debra Jean; Lt 17 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 Pb8/63.
Stonehinge Of Missouri Inc. to Cossins, Timothy J. and Cossins, Jana N.; Lt 16 Stonehenge Estate 21-34-23 Pb8/63.
Creator Designs Inc. to David D. Cribbs Family Limited Partnership; Str 4-33-23 //Se Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/73 Ff Tract A-Beg At Nw Corner W/Easement.
Needmore Land LLC to Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta; Str 7-34-23 /W/Se.
Summers, Carl Wilbert Jr. Trust and Summers, Jo Ann Trust to Missouri Regional Properties; Str 8-33-23 /E/Nw Ff Beg At Nw Corner Less North 513' Of West 425'.
Hinsley, John L. and Hinsley, Teresa J. to Raymundo, Alexandria and Raymundo Gizaro, Juan and Guraro, Juan Raymundo; Lt 8 Westview 1st Pb5/46.
Court Of Polk County and Southwest Development Company Of Polk County Llc Plaintiff and Pate, Travis Wayne Defendant and Pate, Lisa Defendant to Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC; Lt 34 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 Pb9/17.
Vandyke, David Allen and Vandyke, Kylie to Tharp, Christopher and Smith, Crystal A.; Str 29-32-22 /W/Se Ff Beg On East Line Of Swse.
Southwest Development Company Of Polk County LLC to Spence, Thomas and Spence, Jaquelyne A.; Lt 11 Sunshine Estates 36-32-21 Pb9/17.
Breshears, Donald L. Trust and Breshears, Darlene Trust to Eastwood, Mark L. and Eastwood, Wanda L.; Str 9-31-21 //Se Sur Bk/Pg: Rs3/12 Ff Beg At Intersection Of East Line Se + North Row Hwy AB.
Adams, Dennis W. Jr. to Long, Tiffney; Lt 4 Bl 4 Morrisville Original.
JB3 Investments LLC and Blair, Justin Estate and Blair, Jason B. Personal Representative to Fryrear, Kevin J. and Fryrear, Rosalinda; Lt 7 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Fryrear, Kevin J. and Fryrear, Rosalinda to KRF Properties LLC; Lt 7 BL A Elmwood Park Bolivar.
Scott, Estella M. Trust and Scott, Roy R. Trust to Cox, Tina; Lt 7 BL 10 East Addition Humansville.
Trenary, Natalie and Trenary, Nikki to Johnson, Brailey L. and Ross, Gregory W.; Lt 15 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 16 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 17 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 18 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 19 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9 Lt 20 BL 4 John I Reed 1-33-23 Pb2/9.
Ellis, Earl to Wood, Larry F. and Wood, Elaine L.; Lt 21 Southtown 4th 13-33-23 Pb6/93. US Bank NA Trustee and Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust to CLG Properties LLC; Lt 1 Bl 1 Steward Heights 2-33-23 Pb1/1.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, June 10
- ●Legan and Austin present.
- ●Minutes of last session approved.
- ●Bids were received for the voter registration canvass of voters.
- ●Legan made a motion to accept the lone bid from Edward J. Rice Company for $ 9,293.49. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- ●Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed East 515th, South 175th and South 142nd Roads.
- ●A liquor license was issued for Case’s Corner in Brighton.
- ●The May 2019 fee report was received from public administrator Barbara Davolt.
- Tuesday, June 11
- ●Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- ●Minutes of last session approved.
- ●Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 380th, South 155th and East 390th Roads.
- ●Assessor Rita Lemmon and county employee Dallas Stockdale separately visited with the commission in general discussion.
- ●Liquor licenses were issued to Woods Supermarket and Woods Express in Bolivar.
- ●EEZ Ordinance No. 2011-02 was approved and signed for Phoenix Décor LLC, 1425 S. Lillian Avenue in Bolivar.
- Friday, June 14
●Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
●Minutes of last session approved.
●Liquor licenses were issued for AMVETS Post 114 in Flemington, Lakey Bait Shop and Fuel in Aldrich, May’s Station in Bolivar, Cut-Ups Bar and Grill in Bolivar, C Store in Bolivar, Casey’s General Store #3280 in Bolivar, Kum & Go stores No. 432 and No. 433 in Bolivar.
●The May 2019 collector’s turnover was received from collector Debbi McGinnis Wednesday, June 12.
●The May 2019 add-on and abatement reports were received from collector Debbi McGinnis Thursday, June 13.
●Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 190th, East 455th, East 515th, South 120th and South 156th roads. Crites, Legan and Hancock viewed East 318th, East 380th, South 115th, South 120th, South 178th and South 180th roads.
●Austin made a motion to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded the motion. Unanimous.
●Micah Titterington, Matt Bunn and Kim Wilson with Community Outreach Ministries visited with the commission regarding equipment for recycling.
- Monday, June 17
●Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
●Minutes of last session approved.
●Legan moved to approve and submit payroll for direct deposit. Austin seconded. Unanimous.
●Liquor licenses were issued for Aldi in Bolivar and Silo Ridge Country Club.
- Tuesday, June 18
- Then-recycling center manager Justin Barnhouse visited with the Commission regarding the Recycling Center hours over the July 4 weekend. The center was closed July 4 and operated under holiday hours over the weekend.
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- Crites updated the Commission on county roads and bridges. Crites, Hancock and Legan viewed South 28th, East 370th, South 26th, East 435th and East 430th roads.
- Liquor licenses were issued to American Legion Post No. 138 in Bolivar, Whistle Stop in Halfway, Blade Signs in Bolivar, Main Street Mediterranean in Bolivar, Dollar General stores in Fair Play, Pleasant Hope and Bolivar, Walgreens in Bolivar and Walmart in Bolivar.
- Friday, June 21
- Hancock and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- The oath of office was administered to Southwest Special Road District commissioner Lonnie Lowry, on Thursday, June 20.
- Liquor licenses were issued for Best Western and Smith’s Restaurant.
- Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. Crites and Austin viewed South 132nd, Buffalo Road, East 470th and South 190th Roads.
- Bids for diesel fuel to be used at the Road and Bridge Department were received. Legan moved to accept the low bid from Rex Smith Oil for $2.0647. Austin seconded. Motion passed unanimously.
- Monday, June 2
- Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
- Minutes of last session approved.
- Crites updated the commission on county roads and bridges. He and Austin viewed South 132nd, Buffalo Road, East 470th and South 190th Roads.
- A liquor License was issued for Baitmasters in Aldrich and the Bolivar Elks Lodge.
