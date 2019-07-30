Bolivar’s Out of Season Ministries, a nonprofit corporation that provides a “full range” of charitable services to the community, has recently kicked off Greener Pastures, which provides meal packs to Polk County’s unsheltered and food insecure residents.
Started by Judi Woods, Greener Pastures began serving meal packs to local residents in First Assembly of God’s parking lot in Bolivar next Monday, July 8.
Beginning next week, Greener Pastures will distribute meal packs in Community Outreach Ministries’ parking lot 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.every Monday through Friday, starting on Monday, July 29.
She said it was difficult for unsheltered and food insecure residents to reach First Assembly’s parking lot because it is distanced from areas where food insecure community members can access the location.
Because of this, Woods temporarily went on the road for Greener Pastures this past week.
On Wednesday, July 24, she dropped off meal packs to several food insecure households in Bolivar, stopped at Dollar Tree to purchase feminine products and toothbrushes for a woman in need and drove out to her own house to stock her car with more meal packs.
Eventually, Woods hopes to find a permanent place to house and feed the community’s unsheltered and food insecure residents — people who she calls “friends”.
Woods said she does Greener Pastures because she loves people and wants everyone to know they have worth.
“We never know what life might throw at us, but people need to know that they matter to God and us,” she said.
On top of meal packs, Greener Pastures also provides commodities such as clothes and hygiene products to unsheltered friends.
A meeting to discuss conjoining Greener Pastures with other volunteer community programs will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Citizens Memorial Hospitals community room 1. Continental breakfast is included.
For more information, contact Judi Woods at 422-3452.
