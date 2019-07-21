The Walnut Street Theatre Association will present “Clue” Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28.
“Clue” is an adaptation from not only the motion picture, but from the board game, a WST news release said.
The theater invites the audience to “a very unusual dinner party during a dark and stormy night,” the release added.
Thursday through Saturday evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee will be at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Ticket prices are $10 for 13 and up and $5 for 12 and under. Thursday is the preview night, and tickets will be half price.
For more information about upcoming shows and times, visit Walnut Street Theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/twsta.
