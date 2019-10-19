A warrant has been issued for an Aldrich man, who faces a dozen felony charges after allegedly threatening three women over the course of several months.
According to online court records, Christopher Ryan Cable, born in 1987, is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class B felony first-degree kidnapping, class B felony second-degree robbery, class D felony second-degree domestic assault, class D felony stealing, class D felony receiving stolen property, class E felony third-degree domestic assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting and three counts class E felony first-degree stalking — first offense in Polk County Circuit Court.
A warrant, which carries a $75,000 bond, has been issued for Cable’s arrest. As of press time Friday, the warrant had not yet been served.
The probable cause statement said three women spoke with Polk County deputies about threatening text messages and phone calls they’d received from Cable in September and October.
One victim said Cable told her in a phone call earlier this month “she needed a good raping to remind women … to remain in the kitchen where they belong.” He also threatened to kill her in a second phone call on the same day, the statement said.
Another victim, who was in a past romantic relationship with Cable, said she’s received suicidal and homicidal threats from Cable through text messages, phone calls and Facebook messenger over the past month.
“She stated she is in great fear for her life, her kids lives, family’s lives and friend’s lives due to his premeditated threats,” the statement said.
The statement said a third victim said Cable called her in August and said “he was going to come into her residence and slit her throat.”
In October, he also sent her a message saying if he didn’t die that night, it would be the victim “dying tomorrow.”
One of the victims said Cable posted a nude picture of her on social media without her consent “with the intent to harass her,” the statement said. He also burned some of her personal belongings.
In October, Cable shoved a victim against a hallway wall, “physically removing the phone out of her hand,” and posted it for sale on social media.
Earlier this year, a victim also said Cable shoved her “out the front door causing her to fall on the concrete porch,” during an argument, the statement said. As Cable chased her around the yard, she fell in the grass.
He then “kicked her twice in the head, once in the side, smacked her several times with an open hand to the head, and then grabbed her shirt and pulled her around the yard” while a child was watching, the statement said.
In another instance, the victim said Cable pointed a “bolt action rifle” at her and threatened to shoot her.
According to the statement, deputies have responded to Cable’s home on East 500th Road four times in September and October — twice for suicidal threats, once for a domestic disturbance and once for a report of a missing person who was not missing.
Three times Cable was placed on a 96-hour hold at a local hospital, the statement said.
Because of Cable’s “prior military service and being a highly trained combat veteran, he possesses the skills necessary to successfully act upon the threats being made,” the statement said.
