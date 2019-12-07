A second person now faces charges following an alleged armed robbery in the parking lot of Bolivar’s Walmart last month.
According to online court records, Kaven William Mahon, 19, of Strafford is charged with class A felony first-degree robbery and felony armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
A warrant carrying a $125,000 bond was issued for Mahon’s arrest. As of press time Friday, he was in custody in Polk County Jail.
Another Greene County teenager — Levi Chance Bryan, 17, of Springfield — faces the same charges in Polk County. Greene County prosecutors also filed a class A felony first-degree robbery charge against Bryan in Greene County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar Police officers responded to Bolivar’s Walmart at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, after Bryan allegedly pointed a pistol at an 18-year-old woman, demanded she give him all of her money and shocked her with a pink Taser.
The victim was picked up earlier that night at her home by her friend Mahon “in a silver or grey in color van,” the statement said.
Bryan, who sat next to the victim, and three other people were in the van.
The statement said Mahon drove the group to a gas station near Mo. 13 and Rt. U before driving to the Walmart parking lot, where Bryan “produced what she believed to be a pistol and demanded she give him her money or he would shoot her,” the statement said.
Lt. Roger Barron previously said the suspects stole around $200 from the victim.
After the victim was robbed, shocked and “ordered out of the vehicle,” Mahon sped away southbound on Mo. 83, the statement said.
The victim wasn’t seriously hurt, but she suffered burns from the stun gun, Barron previously said.
During an interview, Mahon told officers he was present for the robbery, which he knew Bryan had planned. Bryan gave Mahon $20 of the money stolen from the victim, the statement said.
Mahon said he drove around with Bryan “throughout the night, robbing a drug dealer in Springfield,” the statement said.
The statement said they also drove to a home in Republic, where Bryan shot a person in the face multiple times with a BB gun.
Mahon is due in court Wednesday, Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.