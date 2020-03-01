Area men accused of trafficking stolen IDs

Two Springfield men are accused of trafficking in stolen identities after a traffic stop near Brighton nearly two years ago.
According to online court records, Travis Allen Herbert, born in 1990, and Michael Lee Triplett, born in 1983, were charged with class B felony trafficking in stolen identities and three counts class D felony receiving stolen property in Polk County Circuit Court this month.
The probable cause statement said a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Durango pulling a trailer with no working tail lamps at the intersection of East 565th Road and Mo. 13 at around 10:30 p.m. July 2, 2018.
During the traffic stop, the deputy learned Herbert, who was driving, had his license revoked, the statement said. Also, the vehicle was not registered and not insured, and the license plates on the trailer belonged to another vehicle.
After deputies placed Herbert under arrest on suspicion of driving without a valid license, Triplett, who was a passenger in the vehicle, asked another deputy to “retrieve a phone charger for Triplett from the vehicle so they could contact a ride to pick them up since the vehicle was being towed,” the statement said.
In the vehicle, the deputy found 11 different types of cards that did not belong to Herbert nor Triplett.
There were eight forms of identification, including drivers licenses, social security cards and employee IDs, and three debit and credit cards, the felony complaint said.
He also found “a leafy substance in a small plastic bag,” believed to be synthetic cannabinoid.
The statement said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office told deputies several of the IDs and other cards were reported stolen during vehicle thefts in the Springfield area.
Herbert and Triplett intended to sell the IDs, according to the complaint.
If convicted of the class B felony charges, both the defendants could spend five to 15 years in prison, the complaint said.
A summons for a Wednesday, March 4, court date has been issued for Herbert and Triplett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.