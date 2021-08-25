The Missouri State Attorney General’s office has filed charges against the owner of a construction business in Polk County.
According to online court records, Jerry S. Fellers, 46, of Battlefield faces 13 counts of class E felony deceptive business practices in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement, filed by an investigator with the attorney general’s office, said Fellers owned and operated Build Tech Structures Inc., in southwest Missouri. He incorporated Build Tech, which is located in Bolivar, with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office in May 2020.
From July 2020 to March 2021, Fellers reportedly took over $145,972 from 13 area residents for the construction of pole barns and shop buildings he never completed.
Many times, Fellers took deposits from the victims and never provided any follow up or actual work, per the statement.
In some instances, Fellers provided gravel or “shoddy concrete work,” with poles and boards incorrectly placed or damaged, the statement said.
Aside from upfront deposits, according to the statement, Fellers often requested the victims to pay anywhere from around $5,000 to around $18,000 for supplies and materials.
In one case, Fellers gave a victim drawn plans for a pole barn but never followed through with building the structure.
Fellers is a persistent offender, per the felony complaint filed by the state.
From May 2014 to December 2020, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges — including felony forgery, home repair fraud, embezzlement, false pretenses/bogus check/con game, and larceny by fraud, trick or deception — in McClain, Muskogee, Washington and Cleveland counties in Oklahoma, the complaint states.
If convicted, Fellers faces up to four years in prison, up to one year in a county jail, a fine up to $10,000, or a combination of imprisonment and fines, for each class E felony charge, per the complaint.
The court has issued a summons for a Wednesday, Sept. 15, court date for Fellers at the Polk County Courthouse.
