Bolivar man charged for stealing phone

A Bolivar man faces six felony charges stemming from two recent domestic assault cases.
According to online court records, Frank Jacinto Jr., 34, is charged with class E felony third-degree domestic assault, class B felony second-degree robbery, class D felony second-degree domestic assault and two counts of class B felony first-degree burglary in Polk County Circuit Court.
A Nov. 10, 2019, probable cause statement said Bolivar Police responded to a dispute in progress at around 7:45 p.m. that day,
According to the statement, Jacinto had been arguing with the victim, who told police she tried to leave her apartment in the 1800 block of East Division Street when he blocked her at the doorway.
When she tried to push him, he punched her in the nose, causing it to bleed, the victim told police. The officer noted her nose was bloody. The victim also had a cut on her upper lip, which she said happened when Jacinto struck her.
Jacinto told police the victim had tripped and he caught her, and that her nose “always bleeds when she gets worked up.”
He later stated that she must have hit her own nose when she was in the bathroom before police arrived.
Jacinto told police he hoped to leave Bolivar to “get away from the situations at home.” Because of that, and the victim telling police she felt unsafe if he remained in the residence, investigators sought a warrant for Jacinto’s arrest.
According to a separate probable cause statement, Jacinto was arrested that night and faces one count of Class E felony domestic assault in connection with the incident.
He was later issued a court summons following an alleged ex parte violation in December.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, Jacinto was arrested again, this time after police responded to a report of a “suspicious person running through the caller’s backyard.”
According to the statement, police called the victim from Jacinto’s previous cases because he matched the description of the suspicious person and the call put him in an area near her apartment.
The victim told police Jacinto had been at her residence after arriving there the day before with a box of personal items. According to the affidavit, she tried several times to convince him to leave, but he refused.
Later during an argument, he allegedly “sat on her chest and forced her to give him her phone.”
She said he also choked her and attempted to get her to drop the ex parte order.
The following day, Jacinto allegedly ordered the victim to contact her father “and tell him that everything with her was OK and that her relationship with (Jacinto) was OK.”
According to the statement, he later took the victim’s phone from her pocket and ran away. He returned but did not give the phone back.
The victim told an officer she thought he “took the phone so that she would be unable to contact police.”
She later took her child and went to a different apartment to stay, according to the affidavit. Jacinto left, as well.
That evening, as police responded to the scene to check on the victim, an officer spotted Jacinto walking near the apartment building. He allegedly ran after seeing the officer, but later stopped and was arrested. A phone, identified as the victim's, was found on his person.
Jacinto’s bail was set at $100,000 cash or surety bond and he was ordered to appear in court Wednesday, Feb. 26, where the case was continued for a Wednesday, March 11, case review. As of press time, he remained in the Polk County Jail. If released, he’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to online court records.
If convicted, Jacinto’s three B felony charges could bear a sentence of five to 15 years each in a Missouri Department of Corrections facility.
His other charges bear lesser sentences or fines not to exceed $10,000, if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.