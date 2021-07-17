A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a neighbor.
According to online court records, Donny L. Johnson, 41, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 9, shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to the 1900 block of South Maple Tree Lane at around 10 p.m. Friday, July 9, for shots fired from a white passenger car at a pedestrian. The statement said the car had “fled the scene.”
One victim told officers he had a “long standing feud with his neighbors,” the statement said.
As the two victims went to the mailbox to check the mail, Johnson backed out of his driveway and a “verbal argument ensued” as Johnson pulled forward and started driving northbound toward Aldrich Road, per the statement.
The statement said Johnson challenged the victims to a fight, so one of them started chasing the car as it headed down the street.
Johnson then pointed “a pistol out of his window” and fired “two rounds into a field” before he drove away, the statement said.
When questioned by officers, Johnson said the victims were yelling at and threatening him. He said he started and stopped as he drove away to taunt the victims.
Officers searched Johnson’s vehicle and found a 9 mm pistol in a belt holster stored in the hatch-back trunk, under the flooring with the spare tire, per the statement.
“The chamber was empty but did have a magazine inserted with a second magazine in a pouch attached to the holster,” the statement said. “The inserted magazine looked to be fully loaded, while the spare magazine was missing one round.”
Security camera footage from the area recorded the altercation leading up to the shooting, “but the shooting itself took place off camera,” the statement said.
Johnson was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail, according to court records. He posted a $50,000 surety bond Tuesday, July 13.
He’s due in court for an initial arraignment on Wednesday, July 21.
If convicted, Johnson faces five to 15 years in prison, per the felony complaint.
