Bolivar man charged with molestation

Charges have been filed against a Bolivar man for allegedly offering pornography to a teenager and inappropriately touching her.
According to online court records, Jedadiah Ryan Watson, born in 1981, is charged with class E felony fourth-degree child molestation, class A misdemeanor furnishing pornographic materials to a minor and class A misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The events happened in the summer of 2018 at a residence in the 2000 block of West Colgate Street, Bolivar, according to the probable cause statement.
The statement said the victim, a 15-year-old girl who completed a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield, said Watson offered her a pornographic movie, asking, “Do you want to have some fun?”
The victim said she kicked the movie away and locked herself in a bathroom until she felt safe.
She said Watson also touched her inappropriately, according to the statement.
If convicted of the felony charge, Watson faces two to four years in prison, one year in county jail, a $10,000 fine or a combination of imprisonment and fines.
He has been issued a summons for a Wednesday, Jan. 29, court appearance.
