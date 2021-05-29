Bolivar man charged with sexual assault

A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
According to online court records, Devin Ray Birdsong, 32, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class C felony third-degree sexual abuse and class E felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — first offense.
The probable cause statement said the 14-year-old victim, who completed an interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield this month, told investigators Birdsong sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions over several months at a residence in Bolivar.
During one incident, Birdsong tried to kiss her, and the victim told him “no” and ran from the home, per the statement.
He then “dragged her back inside” after she hesitated to go back in the home, the statement said.
Another time, the statement said, Birdsong called the victim into a bedroom, told her to shut the door and exposed himself to her.
The statement described other times Birdsong physically assaulted the victim.
Birdsong is a persistent offender, per the statement, with previous incidents with law enforcement for assault, domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, tampering with a motor vehicle, peace disturbance and violation of a child protection order.
Birdsong is held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond. His attorney, Dewayne Perry, filed a motion for a bond reduction Wednesday, May 26.
He is next due in court Wednesday, June 2.
If convicted of the class C felony charge, he faces from three to 10 years in prison, up to $10,000 in fines or both, per the felony complaint.
