Bolivar man faces assault, child abuse charges

A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting two people in his home this week.
According to online court records, Lucky Johnson Sr., 38, is charged with class D felony second-degree domestic assault and class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Bolivar police officers responded to a physical domestic assault at around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Johnson was upset with one victim, who lives with him in a home in the 100 block of East South Street, “for disrespecting his wife,” the statement said.
The victim said Johnson “had started choking her with his hands around her neck while she was on the ground, and had broken her necklace and torn her shirt off during the assault,” the statement said.
After getting away from Johnson, the victim tried to leave the residence through the front door.
But, the statement said Johnson “pushed her against the front door and began choking her with one hand.”
When a female juvenile tried to intervene, Johnson also “grabbed her by her neck with his free hand, choked her and held her back,” the statement said.
The initial victim was able to run from the residence “without her shirt as it had been ripped off during the assault” after she kicked Johnson in the stomach when he “lifted her slightly off the ground by her neck while choking her,” the statement said.
Officers observed red marks and injuries on the victim consistent with her statement.
After he was arrested, Johnson “requested an ambulance from the jail for chest pains,” the statement said.
He was transported outside of Bolivar PD’s jurisdiction, the statement said, and later left the ambulance “against medical advice to get out of custody.”
Johnson was served a warrant and arrested Wednesday, Feb. 5, per online court records. He was released from Polk County Jail the following day after posting $20,000 bond.
He’s due in court Wednesday, Feb. 19.
If convicted of the class D felonies, Johnson faces two to seven years in prison, a year in county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of imprisonment and fines on each count
