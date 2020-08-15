Bolivar man faces charges in shooting

A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly beating up and shooting a gun at another man.
According to online court records, Levi A. Caldera, 35, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, two counts class B felony first-degree assault and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon.
The probable cause statement said officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Elgin Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, for reports of shots fired.
A witness said she and the victim had gone to Caldera’s apartment to “hang out,” the statement said. The three were drinking when Caldera turned to the man and said, “You’re freaking me out.”
Caldera then punched the victim in the face, the statement said.
As the pair ran away toward the front door, the victim fell in the doorway. Caldera then “pulled a handgun from somewhere on his person, pointed it at (the victim), and discharged the firearm, however the round did not strike (the victim),” the statement said.
The witness helped the victim to his feet, and as the pair ran away, she said she heard Caldera fire several more rounds, the statement said. As they ran into the roadway, Caldera came up behind them and again punched the victim multiple times before the witness was able to help him run away.
When officers talked to the victim on scene, he said “he did not recall any of the incident, as he was rendered unconscious and was disoriented,” the statement said. He had severe swelling to the right side of his face and two severe lacerations on his head.
The statement said officers found six 9mm shell casings on the walkway and parking lot in front of the apartment, as well as six bullet holes in the soffit above the right side of the front door and blood throughout the scene.
During a search of the residence, officers found a 9mm Taurus handgun inside a cloth tote in the living room, the statement said. They also found two rounds of ammunition in a bedroom.
Caldera, whose right hand was covered in blood, said he was “good” and closed the apartment door on officers when they attempted to speak with him, the statement said. When he exited the residence again, officers detained him after a “brief struggle.”
At the time of his arrest, Caldera was on probation for a conviction of felony resisting arrest in Polk County Circuit Court, the statement said.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions and is due in court Wednesday, Aug. 26.
