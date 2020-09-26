Bolivar man faces hijacking charge

A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly trying to forcibly take the vehicle of a person trying to flee from him.
According to online court records, Adam S. Karr, 36, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony vehicle hijacking and class E felony domestic assault — third degree in one case and class E felony stalking — first degree, first offense and misdemeanor domestic assault — fourth degree in another.
The probable cause statement said the victim told Karr she wanted to end a relationship with him on Thursday morning, Sept. 17, and he began “heavily drinking.”
By the evening, the victim tried to leave the residence with two children, the statement said.
The victim told officers she and her children got in a vehicle, and she turned it on while she was in the driver’s seat.
Karr then tried to forcefully take the keys from the victim, the statement said.
As the victim struggled to keep Karr out of the vehicle, she slammed the door on him and locked the car, the statement said. Karr then punched the driver’s side window five to six times in an attempt to break in.
The victim, who was followed by Karr in his truck, drove to the Polk County Jail to seek help, the statement said.
She showed officers her phone, which indicated Karr had called her 109 times that day in a matter of four hours and sent several text messages threatening to commit suicide.
The victim also said Karr previously threatened her with a firearm, the statement said.
When Bolivar police officers interviewed the victim at the jail, she had injuries to her hand, the statement said.
Another statement said the next day, Thursday, Sept. 18, when the victim tried to retrieve her belongings from the residence, Karr blocked her vehicle in the driveway with his truck.
Karr tried to take the victim’s keys and then threatened to take her belongings and damage her vehicle while she was at work, the statement said.
The victim then drove her vehicle through the yard to leave, the statement said, and Karr followed her in his truck. She called 911 and made contact with Bolivar police officers.
Karr is being held in Polk County Jail on a capias warrant with no bond on one case. His other case carries a $40,000 bond plus conditions.
He’s due in court on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
