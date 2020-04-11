Bolivar man faces rape charge

A Bolivar man faces a felony rape charge after allegedly having sex with a teenager.
According to online court records, Samuel Aaron Foster, 19, is charged with felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 14 years old.
The probable cause statement said a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office contacted Bolivar Police Department investigators on Wednesday, April 8, about a missing 13-year-old female.
Deputies and BPD investigators determined Foster was with the missing teenager in the 1200 block of Woodland Circle in Bolivar, the statement said.
Foster told the Greene County deputy he had sex with the juvenile while in Bolivar, the statement said.
If convicted, he faces five years to life in prison, the felony complaint said.
A warrant carrying a $50,000 cash or surety bond has been issued for Foster’s arrest.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said Foster is being held in Polk County Jail. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.