Bolivar man faces rape charges

An 87-year-old Bolivar man faces felony rape charges after allegedly assaulting two victims — runaways from a local residential facility — at his home in March.
According to online court records, Leo Donnie Fellers is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts class D felony second-degree statutory rape, one count class D felony second-degree rape and one count class D felony second-degree sodomy.
The probable cause statement said on Sunday, March 8, the two victims — an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl — ran away from the residential facility where they lived.
They went to a home in the 4300 block of South 97th Road, the first residence the victims came upon after leaving the facility, to ask for a ride to Springfield, the statement said.
“The victims stated a male subject, later identified as an older white male with blue eyes, had asked them to step inside,” the statement said.
Once they were in the house, both victims said the man asked them if they wanted to have sexual intercourse, the statement said. They said when they told him no, Fellers said, “Too bad, we’re going to anyway.”
He then sexually assaulted them both, the statement said.
“The victims stated after the suspect raped them, he provided them with alcohol and cigarettes,” the statement said.
The victims said Fellers then drove them to Springfield where he dropped them off at a gas station.
Officers with the Springfield Police Department made contact with the victims and transported them to Cox South hospital, where medical staff completed sexual assault exams, the statement said. They also completed forensic interviews at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield.
On Thursday, April 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators served two search warrants, one for the residence and one for a DNA sample, at Feller’s home.
They found a bedroom in the house matched the victims’ descriptions of the room where the sexual assaults took place. They also found other evidence, including condoms and lubricating gel, that supported the victims’ statements.
In an interview with investigators, Fellers said the females were in his home and offered him sex if he would drive them to Springfield, the statement said. He said he “turned the victims down.”
During the interview, Fellers said he “was 87 years old and did not have much interest in sex any more.”
However, the statement said he refused to respond when asked why he had condoms and lubricating gel in his home if he was not interested in sex.
Fellers is out of Polk County Jail after posting bond on Thursday, Aug. 27, per online court records.
While his bond was originally set at $75,000, it was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety bond after Judge John C. Porter approved a bond reduction motion, filed by Fellers’ attorney Charles Ankrom, on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
He is due in court for a criminal setting on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
