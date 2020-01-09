A Bolivar man has been sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court for his role in an unsuccessful jail escape attempt in March.
According to court records, Chance Ryan Storment, born in 2000, pleaded guilty before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter to class E felony escape or attempted escape from confinement.
In accordance with a plea deal, the judge formally sentenced him to three years in prison but suspended execution of the sentence, ordering Storment to serve five years supervised probation.
According to previous coverage, Storment had also originally been charged with class E felony damage to jail or jail property.
The charges stemmed from an incident Monday night, March 25, at Polk County Jail. Storment and other inmates allegedly broke a hole in a ceiling tile and climbed into an overhead crawl space between the tiles and the roof of the jail.
Sheriff Danny Morrison previously told the BH-FP the inmates damaged ceiling tiles, concrete blocks and wiring while crawling through the ceiling.
While no inmates were hurt, one corrections officer suffered minor injuries when he fell through the ceiling while looking for inmates and trying to repair damage, the BH-FP previously reported.
The incident began when seven inmates were placed in a cell originally designed as a “temporary holding pod,” designed for overflow but adapted to serve as a cell, Morrison previously said.
He said the group discovered a design flaw — a ceiling made of tiles instead of concrete blocks.
Four inmates — including Storment, Michael John Thomas Keith, Justin Richard Lollar and Clifford Scott Dixson, all of Bolivar — “made their way up into the ceiling and came back down” when corrections staff discovered the would-be escapees after seeing damage to ceiling tiles and hearing them overhead, Morrison previously said.
Security camera footage showed the four inmates “throwing wet toilet paper over the camera, trying to hide video from the corrections officers,” Morrison said.
Following the attempted escape, crews upgraded the cell’s design and security features, replacing the ceiling tiles and reinforcing walls in the cell itself with stainless steel panels, the BH-FP previously reported. A new lighting system was put in place outside the jail, as well.
Storment is the first of the four charged in the incident to be sentenced.
In November, Keith pleaded not guilty to two class E felony charges, escape or attempted escape from confinement and damage to jail or jail property, and was released on his own recognizance, the case docket indicates. He is due in court Monday, Jan. 27.
According to court records, warrants were issued in April for the arrests of Lollar and Dixson, who are both charged with the same two felonies.
Jill Way contributed to this report.
