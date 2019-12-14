Bolivar PD catches suspected package thief

The Bolivar Police Department is asking for residents to report any packages stolen from their front porches or homes after officers arrested a suspected package thief this week.
According to a BPD news release, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of North Claud Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, for a report of a stolen package, which had been delivered to a home.
“When the officers arrived, the victim was able to provide police with footage from a video doorbell that gave officers a thorough description of the suspect,” the release said.
Later the same day, Cpl. M. Gilmore responded to an unrelated call in which he located the same suspect — who “was wearing the same clothes and riding the same bicycle shown in the video” — on East Locust Street, the release said.
The release said Garrett Yoakum, 27, of Bolivar was arrested for the theft and taken to the Polk County Jail.
During a search of his person, Gilmore “located evidence of additional thefts that occurred in the 600 block of East Destin Street,” the release said.
The release said Yoakum was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia while in the jail.
He was charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony stealing and class D felony possession of controlled substance, according to online court records. He is currently being held in Polk County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond plus conditions.
“The Bolivar Police Department is encouraging all residents of Bolivar who have had packages stolen from the home recently to contact the police department if they haven’t done so already,” the release said.
