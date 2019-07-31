A Bolivar teenager is charged with assault after an alleged incident landed a victim in an emergency room earlier this month.
According to online court records, Daryin Noah Sharp, born in 2000, is charged with class D felony second-degree assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a Polk County deputy responded to Citizens Memorial Hospital's emergency room on Monday, July 8, “in reference to an assault that had happened earlier in the day.”
The victim said Sharp had “struck him several times in the face and body causing physical injuries, including a laceration to his chin and a swollen eye,” the statement said.
The statement said Sharp told deputies he hit the victim several times, knocking him unconscious.
When the victim woke up, “he knocked him unconscious again,” the statement said.
The felony complaint said “the blows caused (the victim) serious physical injury.”
The deputy asked Sharp “if he was intoxicated at the time of the altercation, and he stated he was not,” the statement said.
If convicted, Sharp could spend two to seven years in prison or up to one year in county jail, could pay up to $10,000 in fine, or could face a combination of fines and confinement, the complaint said.
A summons for a Wednesday, Sept. 4, court date has been issued.
