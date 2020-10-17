Bolivar woman charged in brass knuckle assault

A Bolivar woman faces felony charges after allegedly punching another woman with brass knuckles earlier this month.
According to online court records, Rebecca Irene Hall, 39, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, class D felony second-degree assault and class D felony possession of controlled substance.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, officers responded to the intersection of West Maupin Street and South Pike Avenue for the report of an assault, the probable cause statement said.
There they found a victim “who was bleeding from the nose and had severe swelling to both eyebrows,” the statement said. She was also disoriented and had trouble walking.
The victim told officers she was standing outside a residence in the 300 block of West Buffalo Road when Hall sped by in her vehicle, almost hitting another person standing there.
When the victim spoke to Hall about what happened, Hall jumped out of her vehicle and “hit her with a closed fist,” the statement said.
While the victim tried to hit Hall back in self-defense, she was not successful, the statement said.
After the third or fourth punch, the victim said she saw Hall was holding brass knuckles while she hit her, the statement said. Hall continued to strike the victim with her closed fist, hitting her at least 10 times.
Eventually, the victim stopped trying to fight back and held her arms over her face in an attempt to protect herself, the statement said.
The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance to receive medical treatment, the statement said. She later told officers she suffered a fractured nose and concussion in the assault.
One witness, who said he didn’t see the incident take place, said he believed Hall assaulted the victim because she had been talking negatively about her.
When interviewed at the Bolivar Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 10, Hall denied assaulting the woman but became “very nervous and started crying” when officers said there was video of the attack.
Officers arrested Hall on Sunday, Oct. 11, and found “a small sock,” which contained “a clear plastic baggie with a white crystalline type substance,” a baggie of marijuana and a clear glass pipe, in the lining of her pants, the statement said.
The white crystalline substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, the statement said.
According to the statement, Hall has a prior criminal history, including convictions for possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence and third-degree assault.
Hall is being held in Polk County Jail on $35,000 bond plus conditions. She is due in court Wednesday, Nov. 4.
