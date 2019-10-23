Catch justice if you can

It’s not every day law enforcement officers travel across the United States to pick up a suspect.
In fact, Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said he hasn’t seen it happen in his six years at the department’s helm, let alone his nearly four decades in law enforcement.
But, just last week, Bolivar detectives traveled to Miami, Florida, to bring a defendant in a child molestation case, who had been arrested by Florida law enforcement on a nationwide extradition warrant, back to Polk County.
“We are here to avenge the wrongs done to our people, and sometimes we have to go above and beyond the norm to do that,” Webb said.
According to online court records, Michael Gene Bolling, 66, is charged with class B felony second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a 7-year-old girl, who was alone in Bolling’s care at his home on North Park Place in Bolivar, said he touched her inappropriately under her shirt while she was sitting on his lap.
Bolling also asked to see her exposed chest, the statement said.
When he was interviewed, Bolling “denied all allegations,” the statement said.
The warrant for Bolling’s arrest was issued Friday, Sept. 27.
He was arrested in Florida not long after the nationwide warrant was issued, Lt. Zach Palmer said. He had been in a detention center there ever since.
Palmer said he wouldn’t give details about moving Bolling across the nation because of a non-disclosure agreement he signed with the federal government before transporting the defendant.
But Palmer confirmed he and Cpl. Crystal Rorie flew the 1,100 linear miles to Florida and returned to Bolivar with Bolling last week.
Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock said it’s uncommon for Polk County to issue nationwide extradition warrants.
“The court generally only does statewide extradition but will issue a nationwide in cases that are more serious,” Ashlock said.
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb described the Bolling case as just that — high priority.
He said the case was originally assigned to a detective but moved to a second investigator after personnel changes in the department.
“When she picked it up and reviewed the case to see what she needed to do, she ran with it,” Webb said.
Likening it to medical triage, in which the most immediate needs are met first, Webb said this case was high on the priority list because it involved a child.
“My priority since I’ve been here has been to protect kids, seniors, the mentally ill — those who are vulnerable,” he said. “This case is truly one of our main priorities.”
In turn, Webb said, his team requested a nationwide extradition for the suspect they knew had already left the state.
“We are willing to go above and beyond for our people,” Webb said. “We want justice.”
In most cases, Ashlock said defendants with nationwide warrants are arrested in another state and can either agree or disagree to the extradition.
“If they don't, then the governor of Missouri would have to enter into an agreement with the governor of the state where the defendant is being held (so) that he could be transferred back to Missouri,” Ashlock said. “If they can't agree, then the guy goes free in that state.”
However, he said defendants usually agree to the extradition, which means the prosecuting attorney’s office or local law enforcement “have to provide for transportation back here.”
“That transportation can be done either by local officers going to get the person or by some agreement for a transport company to make the drive,” he said.
In fact, Ashlock said companies specialize in moving inmates across the nation, with buses traveling the country, “picking up prisoners and delivering them where they belong.”
“The prisoner is on the bus for however long that takes to make the rounds, which can be a long time,” he added.
While Ashlock said he recalls “a few times in the past where people were picked up out of state by car or plane,” it doesn’t happen often.
He related one specific instance in which former Sheriff Kay Williams needed to pick up a defendant in Arizona.
“He contacted a company that did a straight pickup and delivery and provided a nurse for the travel due to health issues of the defendant,” Ashlock said.
He said while he couldn’t remember an exact cost the defendant’s transport, he felt like it wasn’t “too bad.”
Webb said his department paid over just $2,000 for two plane tickets to Florida and three plane tickets back home.
But, it’s a small price to pay for justice, Webb said.
“We are just doing the best we can with what we have,” he added, “trying to be a progressive, 21st century police department.”
If the defendant contests extradition, Ashlock said the local judge can set a bond pending the governor's warrant.
“The defendant is released, however would be subject to arrest again in another county,” Ashlock said.
If a governor’s warrant isn’t issued, the defendant is released after 90 days “but could be rearrested and start the process over.”
According to court records, Bolling is being held in Polk County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.
After judges with Polk County’s 30th Circuit recused themselves, Judge Gary A. Troxell with the 28th Circuit in Dade County was assigned to the case by Missouri’s Supreme Court, according to court records.
Bolling pleaded not guilty in a hearing Thursday, Oct. 17, and is due in court Thursday, Oct. 24.
If convicted, the felony complaint said Bolling could serve five to 15 years in prison. He would not be eligible for parole until 85% of the sentence was served.
