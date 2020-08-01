Charges filed after shots fired

A Brighton man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a victim, striking his vehicle.
According to online court records, Kyle Nolan Meek, 39, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault, class B felony unlawful use of a weapon and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
The probable cause statement said on Tuesday, July 21, the victim went to a residence in the 5000 block of South 166th Road to check on an acquaintance “who was reportedly at the residence and had asked him to check on her if he didn't hear from her for a few days.”
When the victim asked Meek to see the person, Meek said she wasn’t there and told the victim to “get off his property,” the statement said.
After a brief argument, the victim called Meek a name as he walked to his vehicle, the statement said.
Just before he reached his car, the victim said Meek came out of the residence, said he was going to kill the victim and began shooting.
As the victim sped away, a woman on the property sprayed pepper spray at his vehicle as he passed by her “because she was afraid,” the statement said.
The statement said the vehicle was hit by bullets multiple times with damage to the driver’s side door frame near the windshield, the headlight, the radiator and the front bumper near the headlight and fog light.
Deputies found four spent 9 mm shell casings in the driveway and found fluid from a vehicle that had been parked there.
“A trail of fluid left the driveway and led to an area of the driveway that had deep tire marks in the gravel apparently caused by a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.
While Meek said the victim came to his house looking for someone, he denied shooting at the vehicle and told deputies “he did not hear any gunfire in the area,” per the statement.
The statement said Meek is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Meek is a persistent offender, according to the felony complaint.
In February 2003, he was convicted of class C felony possession of chemicals with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, class C felony second-degree assault and class D felony resisting arrest in Linn County Circuit Court.
Two months later, Meek was convicted of class C felony possession of controlled substance in Grundy County Circuit Court.
He also has a January 2016 conviction for class C felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Greene County.
Most recently, Meek was convicted of class C felony delivery of a controlled substance, class D felony possession of a controlled substance and the class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County in September 2019.
Meek was arrested and released from Polk County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond plus conditions.
He is due in court Wednesday, Aug. 5, for a case review hearing.
